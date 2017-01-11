Wait -- Is 'Narcos' the Best Show on Netflix Now?

Does DEA Agent Murphy still narrate in an annoying manner?

Not as much! Although I enjoy learning things, Agent Murphy's dual role as narrator and major character in the first season caused the show to over-explain things it could have just had us watch go down. Perhaps they did this because 75% of the show is in Spanish (which is absolutely the correct way to do it -- I've always disliked movies that, say, were about Russia during the Cold War, but the characters spoke to each other in Russian-accented English), and they felt like an English-speaking audience would miss their native tongue if Murphy didn't jump in and tell you the facts.

In Season 2, Murphy's narrations are cut down by 60%. His narration is even playfully interrupted in one of the final scenes, when he starts to get philosophical. Part of this is likely situational -- the first season covered many more years documenting Escobar's rise, while the second season only has one year to play with. Regardless, it is appreciated.