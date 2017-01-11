Netflix's 'Narcos' Season 2 Trailer Doubles Down on Thrills

After zipping through a decade of Colombian drug trade, the rise of the Medellín cartel, and the government's bungled efforts to shut it all down, Netflix's Narcos returns with a second season -- and Pablo Escobar is on the run.

Will the series' constant adrenaline rush wane as the writers and director José Padilha (Elite Squad) hone in on Escobar's final days? Not judging by the Season 2 trailer, which rattles off ammunition, unpacks mounds of cocaine, and sets a manhunt in motion. Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) and Peña (Pedro Pascal) are back, hunting for Escobar (Wagner Moura), who looks... a little irked. Jailbreaks do that to you.