Netflix's 'Narcos' Season 2 Trailer Doubles Down on Thrills

After zipping through a decade of Colombian drug trade, the rise of the Medellín cartel, and the government's bungled efforts to shut it all down, Netflix's Narcos returns with a second season -- and Pablo Escobar is on the run. 

Will the series' constant adrenaline rush wane as the writers and director José Padilha (Elite Squad) hone in on Escobar's final days? Not judging by the Season 2 trailer, which rattles off ammunition, unpacks mounds of cocaine, and sets a manhunt in motion. Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) and Peña (Pedro Pascal) are back, hunting for Escobar (Wagner Moura), who looks... a little irked. Jailbreaks do that to you.

All 10 episodes of Narcos Season 2 will launch Friday, September 2. You can watch the first season on Netflix right now.

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. He thinks Narcos is scarier than any horror movie. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.

