Neflix's New 'Narcos' Trailer Is Simply Terrifying

Narcos' first Season 2 trailer showed Netflix doubling down on thrills. Now, with new episodes fast approaching, the series' latest tease aims to highlight all the key players involved in the (well-documented) Pablo Escobar manhunt.

In Season 2, Pablo (Wagner Moura) goes back home, and everyone -- the DEA, Cali Cartel, Search Bloc, and Los Pepes -- wants him. Some would even like the elusive (and grumpy) drug lord dead. Pablo, on the other hand, wants respect. Also, not to be dead. Also, maybe to buy more overtly symbolic sweatshirts. "This wasn't just a manhunt; this was a war," the clip above points out. "But the problem was Pablo is never more dangerous than when you almost have him."

The next 10 episodes of Narcos hit Netflix on September 2. You can watch (or re-watch) the first batch there now.

