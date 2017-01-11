Mild spoilers for Season 2 of Narcos to follow.

After two seasons of shoot-outs and voice-over narration, Netflix's hit drama Narcos is turning over a new coca leaf. Despite the departure of lead actor Wagner Moura and his notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (RIP), the series already has big plans for Season 3 -- and 4.

Netflix dropped the second installment of Narcos in full last Friday, then released the hazy trailer above just four days later, which promises a new big bad as the series moves on from the Medellins.

After Escobar finally kicked the bucket, executive producer Eric Newman took great pains to make space for the formidable new Cali Cartel to take over his narco trade. "This show has always been about cocaine. We purposely did not call the show Pablo Escobar or Medellin," Newman reminded us in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.