Stream This: 'Nathan for You,' the Thinking Man's 'Punk'd'

Fielder has an interest in virility as a concept, particularly the way absurd bits of ephemera can become full-blown media events. He's staged a few internet stunts that you've probably seen if you hang around online enough. Maybe you saw a video with the title "Heroic Pig Saves Baby Goat From Drowning At Petting Zoo"? That was part of one of his schemes. Laughed at an article about "Dumb Starbucks"? Pure Fielder.

While these viral hoaxes are by no means the bread and butter of the show, they have helped him get some attention. Similarly, Fielder has used his Twitter account for hilarious bits like when he had his followers text "got 2 grams for $40" to their parents, then say "Sorry ignore that txt. Not for you." Then people sent him the screenshots. Obviously, the stunt is a little evil, but it's also a joke where it's hard to know exactly who the punchline is on. The parents who fell for the lie or his followers who were willing to follow his ridiculous commands? The ambiguity is what makes it work.