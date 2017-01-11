I Am a Functional Adult Obsessed with a Japanese Cat-Collecting iPhone Game

What is Neko Atsume?

The goal of Neko Atsume is simple: to lure virtual cats to your yard by leaving out food, toys, and comfy objects. After the cats stop by, they will leave you gold or silver fish to buy more treats, which you in turn put out to attract more cats, and on and on, ad infinitum.

If you put out certain items, rare cats (one that looks like Anna Wintour, a little chef named Guy Furry, a cowboy named Billy the Kitten) will grace you with their presence. If you're in the app when the cats come, you can take a picture of them to preserve for posterity in your "Cat Book." You can level up, sort of, in the form of adding better toys, getting new rare cats, expanding and remodeling your yard, and receiving "mementos" from your cats (a "damp matchbox" or a "cicada skin," the sort of weird flotsam a real cat might drag in through the flap), but mostly, the game just involves waiting for the cats to come and then delighting in their ephemeral presence. It's like bird-watching, except more adorable, and done from the comfort of your smartphone screen.