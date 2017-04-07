The Ways Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' Sets Up an Unexpected Season 2

Netflix's 13 Reasons Why has only been out a week and already there's talk of a second season. Such speculation is par for the course when it comes to most series on the streaming service, the Oprah of TV renewals. But the source material for the teen drama makes the hype a little peculiar.
Both the TV show and Jay Asher's novel of the same name follow Clay (Dylan Minnette), a high schooler who wrestles with the reasons why his crush Hannah (Katherine Langford) commits suicide. But the book wraps the mystery in self-contained fashion. And Brian Yorkey's adaptation strays from that approach, conveniently leaving several doors half-open for future installments.
Much like the enthusiastic talent behind HBO's recent Big Little Lies, the cast and crew from 13 Reasons Why seem gung-ho about a follow-up. Nothing specific has been announced, but you could hypothetically count in Langford, who told Entertainment Tonight that "we definitely have a lot more dialogue that we continue from the story we've already told, and I'd love to do it."
Minnette, too. "I think everyone would love to do another one, if we're given the opportunity," he told ET. "I think when people see where it leaves off, people are going to want to know more about these characters and what's next for them." What would that look like?
Asher recently revealed that the original book ending kept Hannah alive. But such a twist doesn't seem doable for the adaptation, considering: 1) We see Hannah's suicide via flashback, and 2) As Asher explained to his publisher, "[Keeping Hannah alive] felt false for this particular story and for the seriousness of the issue. If someone goes through with a suicide, there are no second chances for anyone involved." The rug-pull would similarly change the tone of the adaptation, which wallows in Hannah's last days and their ensuing impact.
The author has also mentioned that he nixed writing a sequel because he "felt so many people had such a strong connection to the book." But a lack of further source material isn't necessarily problematic. With 13 hour-long episodes, Yorkey stayed true to the general blueprint of Asher's novel, while fleshing the TV universe out with plenty of back stories and new characters.
Among the many half-open doors that could be kicked wide open are stories pertaining to Bryce, the jock whose confession of rape looks poised to ruin him; Jeff, the fan favorite whose death gets new life when the sobering truth of his car crash comes out; Justin and Tyler, both of whom leave the screen with guns; Clay, who rekindles his friendship with Skye; Sheri, who dodges the consequences of her actions; and a handful of others at Liberty High, including faculty, all linked to Hannah's suicide in varying ways.
The finale of 13 Reasons Why sees Clay confront Mr. Porter, the school counselor who had a chance to save Hannah on the last day of her life. "It has to get better, the way we treat each other and look out for each other," Clay says. "It has to get better somehow." Clay hands the tapes, including the one that has Bryce's confession, to Mr. Porter, leaving their fate in his hands. What will he do upon hearing side 14?
Alex's situation resonates as the biggest cliffhanger, a legit bomb dropped mere minutes before the end credits: Alex is apparently in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot to the head. Does he live? Does he die? Did he try to commit suicide? Or, as fans have creatively wondered, is Alex the first victim on Tyler's revenge-fueled hit list?
For a show that addressed numerous hot teen topics in its first run -- drunk driving, sexual consent, and suicide among them -- gun violence could prove fertile ground for a follow-up. It's also easy to see 13 Reasons Why going in the same direction as a show like Broadchurch, another self-contained mystery series that ended up following its central crime to the courtroom upon expansion. In a massive departure from the book, Yorkey and his writers also show Hannah's parents receiving audio files of their daughter's tapes. Does this equip them with the evidence they need to go to trial?
Decisions, decisions. Rest assured: Yorkey has a plan. "We absolutely talked about what could happen next," the showrunner told ET. "I would love to learn more about who these kids are, why they did what they did." He's just waiting on Netflix.
