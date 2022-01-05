Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in 2022

'The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window' | COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX 'The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window' | COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX

There's never a shortage of programming on Netflix. In addition to its library of licensed shows and movies, the streaming platform is constantly dropping new original movies, shows, and documentaries. To help you keep track of what's coming to the service, we're rounding up of just about every Netflix exclusive coming soon, from new titles to returning ones. As Netflix announces additional releases, we'll keep this post updated so you can always know what's worth including in your watch list.

JANUARY 6

The Wasteland New movie. A family living in seclusion in 19th-century Spain is haunted by an evil beast that feeds off fear, and it's up to the young son to protect them. JANUARY 7

Hype House New reality series. Do you know what the Hype House is, or are you old—er, not a Gen Z-er? Well, the Hype House is a collective of famous TikTokkers like Thomas Petrou and Chase Hudson (professionally known as Lil Huddy) who live and make content together in Los Angeles. This reality series follows their lives and careers (since there is apparently not enough of them on the internet already).

(Watch the trailer) JANUARY 11

Dear Mother New movie. An adaptation of French playwright Sébastien Thiery's play, Dear Mother follows a man whose heart stops beating, although he is technically still alive, and must uncover the mystery behind the condition or else be dead in a matter of days.

'Cheer' Season 2 | Netflix

JANUARY 12

Cheer Season 2. Get ready to cheer on Navarro College's elite competitive cheerleading team and their incredible coach Monica Aldama again. The docuseries returns for the first time since early 2020, this time focusing on their newfound celebrity and allegations of sexual misconduct, including an arrest for soliciting child pornography, that former teammate Jerry Harris faced in 2021.

(Watch the trailer) How I Fell in Love with a Gangster New movie. Based on a true story, this three-whopping-hour crime drama finds a woman recounting the rise of infamous Polish gangster Nikodem "Nikoś" Skotarczak. JANUARY 13

Brazen New movie. Alyssa Milano stars in this adaptation of Nora Roberts' popular crime novel Brazen Virtue, playing a mystery writer who becomes enmeshed in a real-life hunt for a serial killer when her sister is murdered.

(Watch the trailer) Chosen New series. There's really never enough Scandinavian series about teens who discover their small town is not like it seems. This Danish show, from the creators of the sci-fi series The Rain, follows a 17-year-old who learns the frightening truth behind her town's long claim to fame that it survived a meteor crash years ago.

(Watch the trailer)

'The Journalist' | Netflix

The Journalist New series. An adaptation of a popular Japanese movie of the same name with the same director, Fujii Michihito, behind the camera, this thriller series follows the intense reporting of a journalist as she investigates political scandals.

(Watch the trailer) JANUARY 14 After Life Season 3. This Ricky Gervais-led dramedy is wrapping up with its third and final season. About a man grieving the loss of his wife, the last installment finds him trying to embrace the future as he lets go of his past.

(Watch the trailer) Archive 81 New series. Fans of horror filmmaker James Wan have stayed well-fed in recent months, and another course is along the way. He produces this horror series, adapted from a popular podcast of the same name, and follows an archivist who discovers a set of tapes that leads her to investigate a dangerous cult.

(Watch the trailer)

'The House' | Netflix

The House New series. The British animation outfit Nexus Studio is behind this anthology series that tells eerie tales about the various residents of a peculiar house. Helena Bonham-Carter, Matthew Goode, and Mia Goth are among the voice cast.

(Watch the trailer) JANUARY 19

Heavenly Bites: Mexico New docuseries. This one's for the foodies, as it takes a culinary tour through some of the most eccentric, quirky food pairings that hail from Mexico, from indulgent sweets to micheladas.

(Watch the trailer) The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman New docuseries. Get ready for Netflix's first major true-crime docuseries of the year. The Puppet Master tells the story of a man who posed as a British spy, ruining the lives of many families in his cons.

(Watch the trailer)

Too Hot to Handle Season 3. The shining gem of Netflix's trashy reality TV is coming back with more hot singles ready to mingle.

(Watch the teaser) JANUARY 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream New docuseries. The nightlife is often the best part of many Asian metropolises, and this docuseries invites you to experience it from the comfort of your couch. The program journeys to Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai, Taipei, Manila, and Bangkok, highlighting everything from exciting DJs and rising music scenes to iconic food stands.

(Watch the trailer)

'The Royal Treatment' | Netflix

The Royal Treatment New movie. Did you think Netflix's slate of cheesy rom-coms that involved princes was going to end after the holidays? Of course it isn't! Very casually, this silly movie is about a talented hairstylist played by Laura Marano who gets a gig at a wedding—for a prince, obviously—and ends up hitting it off with the groom. Gasp!

(Watch the trailer) JANUARY 21

Munich - The Edge of War New movie. German filmmaker Christian Schwochow directs Jeremy Irons as he plays the English prime minister Neville Chamberlain, who attempted peace talks with Hitler before the outbreak of World War II.

(Watch the trailer)

'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1 | Netflix

Ozark Season 4, Part 1. The final season of the tense Missouri-set money-laundering saga will be nothing short of shocking, we expect. The Byrde clan keeps getting in bed with more dangerous people—now, the cartel boss Omar Navarro and the FBI—and it's only a matter of time until the blocks crumble beneath them, sending their family and associates into a free fall. The last installment will be split into two parts for a total of 14 episodes, with the first half hitting Netflix early in the new year.

(Watch the teaser) Summer Heat New series. If you're sick of the freezing cold this winter, make this Brazilian teen drama set at a paradise resort where a bunch of young people work your escapist binge. JANUARY 24

Three Songs for Benazir New documentary. A 22-minute documentary short from Gulistan and Elizabeth Mirzaei is an Oscar hopeful that was a hit at festivals earlier this year. It focuses on a young man named Shaista, who lives in a refugee camp in Kabul and is pressured to start a family with his new wife, Benazir.

'All of Us Are Dead' | Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

JANUARY 28

All of Us Are Dead New movie. When the world feels apocalyptic, why not throw some zombies into the mix? That's what this Korean horror series based on a popular webtoon does, as an outbreak inside a high school spreads quickly and endangers the remaining students as they try to escape.

(Watch the teaser) Feria: The Darkest Light New series. You find out your parents participated in a cult ritual that ended up killing 23 people—what do you do? That's what Eva and Sofía have to navigate, as well as some supernatural elements they were unaware of, in this Spanish fantasy thriller.

(Watch the trailer) Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness New reality series. If you still want more JVN beyond the latest season of Queer Eye, check out his new reality series (based on his podcast of the same name) in which he asks experts about a wide variety of topics he's curious about.

(Watch the trailer)

'Home Team' | Scott Yamano/Netflix

Home Team New movie. Kevin James stars as real-life New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton in a movie about his return home after the 2012 "Bountygate" scandal, when he took a gig coaching his son's kid football team.

(Watch the trailer) In From the Cold New series. Do you like your spy dramas with a bit of a sci-fi element? In From the Cold is a series of that nature, about a woman who must put her family at risk and revisit her past as a bio-engineered Russian spy when a former enemy reemerges. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window New series. That sure is a mouthful! As you might've guessed from that wordy title, this dark comedy spoofs psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train. Kristen Bell leads the cast as the cliched, troubled protagonist from media of that pulpy nature. She's a shut-in and becomes obsessed with her across-the-street neighbor…until she (maybe) witnesses a murder!

(Watch the trailer)

'Raising Dion' Season 2 | Netflix

FEBRUARY 1

Raising Dion Season 2. After two and a half years, the family superhero series returns. Set two years after Season 1, Dion is said to be continuing his training while an all-new darkness proves to be looming. FEBRUARY 4

Sweet Magnolias Season 2. It's time for another Margarita Night with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue! The live, laugh, love-core series about three BFFs in a small South Carolina town returns, now with the women finding new loves surfacing and old loves resurfacing.

'Inventing Anna' | AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX

FEBRUARY 11

Inventing Anna New series. In 2018, the internet went ablaze obsessing over scammer Anna Delvey (born Anna Sorokin) whose exploits were documented in a New York magazine article. Now, her story is getting the TV treatment in the first show created by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix, with Julia Garner taking on the fascinating character who managed to con the NYC art world by pretending to be a German heiress.

(Watch the teaser) FEBRUARY 18

Space Force Season 2. The Steve Carrell- and Greg Daniels-created workplace comedy about an Air Force man tasked with running a new branch of the armed forces, the Space Force, is coming back. Season 2 sees the bunch having to prove themselves to a new administration.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' | Yana Blajeva/Netflix

Texas Chainsaw Massacre New movie. Ignoring the 2017 prequel Leatherface or any of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequels that came before it, this new movie written by Don't Breath and Evil Dead writers Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues is an all-new sequel that's set in present day. A new group of unfortunate souls, including a young woman on a business trip who drags her teenage sister (Eighth Grade breakout Elise Fisher) along with her, disrupt Leatherface, as he intends to terrorize his small Texas town and the sole survivor of the 1973 massacre. FEBRUARY 25

Vikings Valhalla New series. A spin-off of the History Channel hit series Vikings that's set 100 years after the events of the original, following the adventures of some of the most iconic vikings, like Leif Erikson.

(Watch the teaser) FEBRUARY TBA

Love is Blind Japan New reality series. You've seen the American and Brazilian versions of this experimental dating series, and now you can watch its Japanese rendition. MARCH 24

Love Like the Falling Petals New series. Get the tissue box ready. This Japanese romantic drama is based on a popular 2017 novel and about the love story between a young photographer and hairstylist whose picture-perfect romance is disrupted when one develops a rare disorder where they age rapidly.

'Brigerton' Season 2 | Netflix

MARCH 25

Bridgerton Season 2. Lady Whistledown has announced that Netflix's resident Regency-era romance series is back for more melodrama this spring. This time around, the show will focus on the affairs of Kate Sharma, who is played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

(Watch the teaser) APRIL 28

Bubble New movie. An animated movie directed by Tetsurō Araki (Attack on Titan, Death Note) that imagines a version of Tokyo where the laws of gravity are broken and groups of young people have taken over the city as their playground.

(Watch the teaser)

2022 TBA

The Crown Season 5. Still can't get enough Princess Diana content? Good, because there's more of it coming on the next season of The Crown. This time around, Elizabeth Debicki will portray Diana, Dominic West is taking on Prince Charles, and Imelda Staunton is taking over for Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth. Dead To Me Season 3. Netflix's Thelma and Louise are wrapping up their criminal activity with a third and final season. Expect the final installment to explore the sure-to-be dramatic fall out of that alcohol-induced car crash that Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) survived. Locke & Key Season 3. Those Locke siblings just can't catch a break from the evil supernatural forces that be. The popular spooky series based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez's comics is confirmed to return sometime in 2022.

Peaky Blinders Season 6. It's Peaky fookin' Blinders! Thomas Shelby and his crime family aren't done attempting to take down their rivals quite yet. Stephen Knight's hit period drama returns for one final season this year. Stranger Things Season 4. After three long years, fans can finally head back to the demogorgon-infested Hawkins, Indiana, in summer 2022. It's always a cultural event when Netflix's flagship sci-fi hit returns, and the pandemic-delayed season just might be the show's biggest yet. Set over spring break as Eleven and the Byers visit Hawkins after moving away, the AV Club is expected to investigate a dark force that's been looming around their hometown since the '50s—and likely bring Hopper home safe from the Ruskies. The Umbrella Academy Season 3. Things are about to get even more bonkers for the Hargreeves family. When the apocalyptic sci-fi series returns, the superpowered siblings are said to meet the Sparrow family, their eerie counterparts from another dimension. Wednesday New series. Get ready for a creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky new spin-off: The cult favorite character Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family is getting her own coming-of-age series. Scream star Jenna Ortega will take on the iconic teen, and in an appropriately goth move, Tim Burton is directing the show. The Witcher: Blood Origin New series. As you wait patiently for more adventures from Geralt of The Witcher, this prequel series should be able to hold you over. It's said to be set 1,200 years before the hit fantasy show and tell the story of the first-ever witcher.