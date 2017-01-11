Count Olaf Is a Mean Mofo in Netflix's New 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Trailer

After the first teaser for Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, things are looking even worse for orphans Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire.
Netflix released a full trailer for its eight-episode adaptation of Lemony Snicket's book series, about three siblings unraveling the mystery of their parents' death and safeguarding their fortune. The new clip is full of gray skies, grim chores, bleak vocabulary lessons, and Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) in countless disguises. We also get a glimpse of Joan Cusack in Justice Strauss's wacky wig, Alfre Woodard as Aunt Josephine, and some of Violet's intrepid inventions.
The series premieres in full -- when else? -- Friday the 13th of January. Make like Quigley and study those maps at 1:27 in the meantime.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.