You May Want to Reset Your Netflix Password ASAP

According to an email sent out to select subscribers earlier this week, a batch of account emails and passwords matching Netflix user information were reportedly released by an outside entity. Here's the Netflix-issued statement received by a writer at Lost Remote:

As part of our regular security monitoring, we discovered that credentials that match your Netflix email address and password were included in a release of email addresses and passwords from a breach at another company.

Another user passed along this other Netflix update to Thrillist, offering a slight remix of the situation:

We believe that your Netflix account credentials may have been included in a recent release of email addresses and passwords from an older breach at another company. Just to be safe, we've reset your password as a precautionary measure.