Netflix Is Adding 'Sister, Sister,' 'Girlfriends,' and Other Classic Black Sitcoms

Let the bingeing begin: Netflix announced that it's adding an insane amount of classic Black sitcoms to its library. Soon, you'll be able to stream the likes of Girlfriends, Sister, Sister, and Moesha, among others. (Good luck getting the theme songs out of your head, too.) Moesha will hit first on August 1, followed by the first three seasons of The Game on August 15. Sister, Sister will stream at the start of September, with Girlfriends coming on the 11th. Then in October, Moesha spin-off The Parkers will drop first, with Half & Half and One on One coming on the 15th. Stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Jackée Harry celebrated the reveal in an accompanying video.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾 The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha - Aug 1 The Game S1-3 - Aug 15 Sister Sister - Sept 1 Girlfriends - Sept 11 The Parkers - Oct 1 Half & Half - Oct 15 One on One - Oct 15 To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz

In a tweet, from its Strong Black Lead account, the streaming service said: "We've seen every comment and request about getting these classics on Netflix, and we want to thank the fans for riding so hard. We're excited to relive these moments with you!"

The debut of all of these shows fills a huge hole in streaming offerings. Back in 2016, Victor Luckerson investigated for The Ringer why so many classic Black shows weren't on major platforms like Netflix. (The answer? Money. And racism.) All of the titles in today's announcement were either difficult or impossible to stream in full and ad-free. But soon, fans will be able to finally enjoy hours of Joan, Maya, Lynn and Toni; Tia and Tamera; and the chorus of "Mo to the, E to the."