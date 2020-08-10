Netflix's 'All Together Now' Trailer Introduces an Aspiring Singer with a Big Secret

It's difficult for a lot of people to accept help, even when -- especially when -- they need it the most. That's the crux of Netflix's new movie All Together Now, which is based on Matthew Quick's YA bestselling novel Sorta Like a Rock Star and tells the story of Amber Appleton, a talented high school teen with a big secret.

Amber (played by Moana's Auli'i Cravalho) has aspirations of attending a high-profile drama school and making her dreams of becoming a singer a reality. If you haven't read the book and don't want it spoiled, turn back now, but Amber's big secret turns out to be that she actually lives on a bus with her mom, something she's never told any of her friends and teachers. When obstacles arise that threaten her singing dreams, Amber has to learn that accepting help from those close to her when it's offered is a strength, not a weakness. The movie also stars SNL alum Fred Armisen, Scrubs' Judy Reyes, and Justina Machado from One Day at a Time.

All Together Now hits Netflix on August 28.