Is the 'Bad Vegan' Dog Immortality Cult Real?

There aren’t many pet owners on the planet who wouldn’t wish that their animal buddy would live forever, but no amount of bargaining with a higher power, TikTok followers, or money will make it so. But in one of the more bizarre details in Netflix’s latest wild true-crime docuseries Bad Vegan from Tiger King producer and Fyre director Chris Smith, former New York City raw vegan restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, nicknamed the “vegan Bernie Madoff,” becomes convinced that her beloved rescue pitbull Leon would be immortal if she kept siphoning money from her savings and restaurant earnings to her con-artist husband Shane Fox, real name Anthony Strangis, in order to please a shadowy deity. It’s even something that Netflix itself has latched onto as marketing for the series, creating a website and Instagram for a fictional New Age-y company Perpetual Pup promising a “revolutionary, non-scientific, patent-pending process rooted in trust and love in the Universe” that will keep your pets from death’s door.

In phone calls throughout the four-part docuseries, Strangis—who Melgnailis met via Twitter as mutuals with Alec Baldwin, who frequented her trendy spot Pure Food and Wine around 2010—rants about evil forces in the world and a mysterious body he consults in California called “the family” who issue “tests” to the righteous in the form of wire transfers to keep the demons at bay, and if Melngailis passed the financial hurdles to the tune of several million dollars, “the family” would make all of her dreams come true, including keeping Leon alive forever. Of course, that didn’t happen: Strangis took Melngailis and Leon on the lam, as Pure Food and Wine employees were striking demanding their wages, for 10 months until being traced to a hotel in the kitchsy resort town of ​​Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, near Dollywood, through a Domino’s pizza delivery. Both were both arrested and charged with theft and tax evasion totaling nearly $2 million.

The story of Melngailis’ downfall—from the owner of a high-end raw vegan restaurant, famous for its zucchini lasagna, and juice bar One Lucky Duck to serving a five-month sentence in Rikers—is zany and troubling, largely because of the manipulation Strangis leveraged into wire transfers that he, surprise, sunk into casinos and not as offerings to “the family” to keep Leon alive and her businesses successful. In Bad Vegan, information about the ambiguously Christian entity that Strangis allegedly subscribed to is frustratingly vague, considering how batty and insistent his claims were. Was Strangis part of a real cult?