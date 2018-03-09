The Obamas Teaming Up with Netflix for a Mysterious, New Project

With President Trump all over the news, it's time for an update on the Obamas: They're going to Netflix!
To do what remains a mystery. The New York Times reports that the former commander-in-chief is in talks with the streaming service to produce "a series of high-profile shows."
Hmm. The deal hasn't been finalized, so details are vague, but early ideas point to political-adjacent fare. One potential show: Obama moderates "conversations on topics that dominated his presidency -- health care, voting rights, immigration, foreign policy, climate change -- and that have continued to divide a polarized American electorate during President Trump's time in office." Another: Former First Lady Michelle Obama leads a program "on topics, like nutrition, that she championed in the White House." Yet another: Obama co-stars in a buddy comedy in which he tries to get an aging Sandy Wexler elected president before it's too late.
OK, kidding about that last one. The Obamas join a growing Netflix roster that includes some of the biggest names in the entertainment biz: Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and, of course, Adam Sandler to name a few. And though the family will get plenty of freedom -- like all the other content creators on the famously censor-less streaming service -- it sounds like they're leaning toward non-fiction projects.
"President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire," Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told the Times. "As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories."
