Watch the First Trailer for Netflix's Barack Obama Biopic, 'Barry'

The first trailer for Barry, sliding into the third presidential debate aftermath like a smooth operator, shows a younger Barack "before he created change" i.e., while he was doing his thing at Columbia University in 1981. Newcomer Devon Terrell plays the future president, with Ashley Judd (Double Jeopardy), Jenna Elfman (Friends with Benefits), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood), and Avi Nash (Silicon Valley) rounding out the cast. Here's the official synopsis:

In a crime-ridden and racially charged environment, Barry finds himself pulled between various social spheres and struggles to maintain a series of increasingly strained relationships with his Kansas-born mother, his estranged Kenyan father, and his classmates.Barry is the story of a young man grappling with those same issues that his country, and arguably the world, are still coming to terms with 35 years later.