Netflix Launches Its Own 'Black Lives Matter' Collection of Movies, TV Shows, and Docs

In the wake of weeks of protests following the police killing of George Floyd, and a newfound awareness of the rampant inequality facing Black people and people of color in the media and entertainment industries, Netflix has launched its own "Black Lives Matter" collection of films , documentaries , and TV shows that highlight Black history and Black entertainment.

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.” With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.

The collection, which began popping up on users' screens when they logged into the service on their TVs or web browsers on Wednesday morning, describes the Black Lives Matter movement as "More than a Moment," and invites users to browse the list of titles. Featured in the collection are the Spike Lee movies that Netflix has streaming on its site, including She's Gotta Have It and Malcolm X, and a number of documentaries about Quincy Jones, Rodney King, Nina Simone, and the 1992 L.A. riots, as well as Beyoncé's explosive concert doc Homecoming and Ava DuVernay's Oscar-nominated indictment of American mass incarceration 13th. Netflix also listed a number of Black-led TV shows, including Marvel superhero series Luke Cage, Ryan Murphy's '80s and '90s NYC ballroom culture drama Pose, Dear White People, the She's Gotta Have It series, and Orange Is the New Black.

The collection is mostly made up of Netflix Originals, but the service made sure to highlight other titles currently available (like Malcolm X and the sublime Oscar-winning Moonlight). Hopefully, this means that Netflix will continue to curate its collection as it adds more titles to the site. Notably, The Help, which made headlines when it topped Netflix's streaming Top 10 list early during the protests and is about a wealthy white family and their Black servants solving racism together, is not listed in the collection.

If you skip past the pop-up, the collection can also be accessed by searching "Black Lives Matter" in Netflix's search bar, through the "Genre" drop-down menu, and via the link netflix.com/blacklivesmatter.