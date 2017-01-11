How does it work?

If you felt like the B-roll footage in Making a Murderer was too static, boy, is this the show for you. What sets Captive apart from other documentaries on Netflix or traditional examples of the format is its reenactments. Like an expensive, globally minded America's Most Wanted, talking-head interviews and authentic broadcast footage are intercut with arty shots of actors re-creating the action as it unfolded. Think My Roanoke Nightmare, sans recognizable actors with speaking parts.

When the roster of eyewitnesses retells the events of the episode, they tell their stories linearly, breaking down the period of captivity day by day. This organizational choice is consistent across the free-standing chapters, and lends a sense of immediacy to the proceedings.