Netflix's 'Chef's Table' Season 2 Trailer Will Make You Very Hungry

There's regular old food porn, and then there's Chef's Table. The Netflix documentary series from Jiro Dreams of Sushi director David Gelb debuted last year and quickly became a go-to favorite for anyone who likes to watch super talented people cook super tasty (and complicated-looking) food. While Season 1 visited countries like Argentina, Italy, and Australia, Season 2 will take us to Slovenia, Brazil, Thailand, and more. Judging from the trailer, it will probably make you very, very hungry.

How good is this show? We picked it as one of the best food documentaries on Netflix, so you might want to start bingeing now, before the show returns on May 27.