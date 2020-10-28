Entertainment Everything Coming to Netflix for the 2020 Holiday Season All of the cheesy holiday movies you'll be streaming now through December.

Santa must've come early this year because Netflix already has a massive slate of Christmas-themed original shows and movies headed to the streaming service from now until the end of the year. From magical family films and sequels to movies that already exist in the Netflix holiday universe to cheesy, predictable titles that place Netflix on par with the Hallmark and Lifetime, here's everything new you can watch on Netflix when it starts to get colder and you hunker down for this weird fall and winter.

Holidate Available: October 28

It's never fun to be the one person at the holiday party without a date. So, to solve that conundrum, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this rom-com as a pair of holiday haters who decide to go as each other's dates for every holiday gathering over the next year. Do they inevitably fall for each other and end up together? Definitely hard to say! Operation Christmas Drop Available: November 5

This holiday movie is inspired by the U.S. Air Force's real-life program based in Guam where trainees airdrop supplies and gifts to neighboring islands. The flick, of course, has a cutesy love story in it between a congressional aide (Kat Graham) who visits the military base with plans to defund it and the pilot (Alexander Ludwig) who runs the program. Dash & Lily Available: November 10

Based on Rachel Cohn and David Levithan's popular YA novel Dash and Lily's Book of Dares, this series follows two teens in NYC who are strangers to each other but decide to pass back and forth a notebook they confide in and call on the other to complete a series of dares in the city around Christmastime. It's basically required viewing for people who won't shut up about how magical it must be to be in New York for the holidays.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Available: November 13

This holiday movie is about an iconic toymaker (Forest Whitaker) who, with the help of his whip-smart granddaughter and their magical creations, must track down his apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) after he steals one of his inventions. In the tradition of beloved holiday movies, this one is a musical and has a whole slate of new, original songs from the likes of John Legend, Usher, and others. Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas Available: November 18

If your mom thinks she has the best holiday decorations on the block, just wait until she gets some new tips from the self-described Mr. Christmas himself, interior designer Benjamin Bradley, who visits a handful of homes to get them holiday-ready in this HGTV-esque reality show.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again Available: November 19

The Princess Switch! Switched Again! Is there anything else to say?! Netflix Christmas movie queen Vanessa Hudgens is stepping back into both of her lookalike roles again—and taking on a third, party girl Fiona, who comes to the kingdom to shake things up. Alien XMas Available: November 20

In an oversaturated genre of extremely formulaic titles, a new Christmas movie is emerging that sounds like it's in a league of its own. Like its name suggests, this stop-motion sci-fi/holiday crossover finds aliens attempting to steal Earth's gravity to more easily take over the planet, and one little guy from outer space named X set on spreading the holiday spirit and stopping them.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Available: November 22

Good golly, Miss Dolly! The country star has another holiday special up her sleeves, this one a scripted movie starring Christine Baranski as a wealthy Scrooge-like lady who returns to her hometown after her father's death, ready to sell much of the land over to a developer, until she (of course) has a change of heart. It wouldn't be a Dolly movie without new Dolly tunes, so expect a killer soundtrack along with this one, too. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Available: November 25

Two years ago, a pair of meddling kids and Kurt Russell (as daddy Santa) saved Christmas in one of Netflix's biggest holiday originals to date, The Christmas Chronicles. Well, they've got to save the holiday again—this time from a "mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel."

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Available: November 27

This docuseries follows the lead-up to renowned choreographer/dancer Debbie Allen and her troupe of young dancers' annual production of the Hot Chocolate Nutcracker . Over Christmas Available: November 27

This miniseries from Germany stars one of the nation's most popular comedians, Luke Mockridge, who plays a a down-on-his-luck dude who travels back home around the holidays, only to find out his brother is now dating his ex.

Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 2 Available: November 27

If you think you're stressed in the kitchen around the holidays, you haven't felt the pressure of time quite like these bakers working against the clock on Sugar Rush . The competition series' Christmas-themed iteration returns with another slate of episodes featuring all-new whimsical, wintery desserts. The Holiday Movies That Made Us Available: December 1

Why watch holiday movies you've seen 100 times when you can watch a docuseries that talks about them instead? The Movies That Made Us anthology returns with a new special that delves into the significance of some of the most beloved Christmas movies. Just Another Christmas Available: December 3

A Brazilian movie that's basically Groundhog Day but on Christmas Eve, it follows a man who, after taking a tumble, wakes up one year later on Christmas Eve with no memory of the past year, and keeps waking up that same o, holy night until he forces himself to face his mistakes.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 3 Available : December 4

Eight fan-favorite bakers return to craft Christmas-y confections in the latest season of this themed GBBS spin-off. Home For Christmas, Season 2 Available: December TBA

The Norwegian rom-com series returns for another heartwarming holiday installment. How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding Available: December TBA

Hailing from South Africa, this Christmas movie is about a woman who finally comes home for the holidays for the first time in years and manages to ruin her sister's wedding in the process, trying to pick up the pieces before the big day arrives.