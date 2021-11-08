Everything Coming to Netflix for the 2021 Holiday Season

'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' | Mark Mainz/Netflix 'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' | Mark Mainz/Netflix

When the holidays roll around, you can always count on Netflix to provide all of the yuletide, seasons greetings, good tidings, etc. by releasing a slate of new holiday movies and series. This year is no different, with a handful of titles—some perfect for family viewing, some straight out of the Hallmark rom-com playbook, and some sequels to hits from Christmases past—coming out throughout November and December. So, prepare a cup of peppermint hot cocoa, roast some chestnuts over the fire, and cozy up on the couch, because here's all of the new titles coming to Netflix that you can watch this season once you're throw revisiting your favorite Christmas classics.

The Claus Family (available 11/1) Netflix doesn't wait a second to ring in the season. The streaming service launches its 2021 holiday slate as early as possible with the release of this movie. In it, a boy named Jules Claus discovers he's actually of the Clauses and his toy-making grandfather is Santa himself (which maybe should've been a no-brainer). Despite hating the holidays himself, it's up to him to save the holiday when gramps falls ill.

Love Hard (available 11/5) How an internet-literate young person could still get catfished in this day and age is unclear, but, whatever, this is a Netflix holiday rom-com! Nina Dobrev stars in Love Hard as a woman who travels across the country to spend the holidays with a man she's only talked to on a dating app, only to find out she was catfished by his childhood friend (Jimmy O'Yang).

(Watch the trailer)

Father Christmas Is Back (available 11/7) Oh, the drama that ensues when a distant relative comes home for the holidays. That's exactly what happens in this movie when an absent dad played by Kelsey Grammar tries to reconnect with his four adult daughters around Christmas. Of course, festivities are held at their "posh ancestral manor" because where else would they be? Christmas Flow (available 11/17) If you're over holiday movies and want to tune into a holiday series, Christmas Flow is the first one of the season on Netflix. The French rom-com show follows the unlikely romance that blossoms between a driven journalist and a rapper around Christmastime. So, it's holiday-themed just because.

(Watch the trailer)

'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' | Mark Mainz/Netflix

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (available 11/18) It's not really the holiday season until Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens return to grace Netflix! The actress and her many doubles are back in a third movie in this goofy Netflix film franchise. This time around, the lookalikes are planning a heist to get back a precious princess relic that was stolen.

(Watch the trailer) Blown Away Christmas (available 11/19) Of course some of Netflix's crafty reality shows are returning with holiday specials. This one about talented glass blowers brings a handful of fan-favorite contestants back to compete in themed challenges in order to win a cash prize and a prize to donate to their charity of choice.

(Watch the trailer) Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast (available 11/23) Time to take another trip to the Land of Frozen Food! Michelle Obama's sweet children's cooking show that premiered earlier this year returns with a holiday special. This time around, Waffles and Mochi want to throw a celebration for what they call "Freezie Day" and make a feast for their friends to enjoy.

(Watch the teaser)

A Boy Called Christmas (available 11/24) Matt Haig's beloved children's book of the same is getting a whimsical adaptation. The adventure tale finds a boy named Nikolas on a snowy quest to find his long-lost father, who's said to be in the fantastical elf village known as Elfhelm. The cast is led by the likes of Maggie Smith, Sally Hawkins, Kristen Wiig, and others.

(Watch the trailer) Robin Robin (available 11/24) What's the holidays without a little bit of stop-motion? This film comes from the Aardman Animation, the British animation studio behind franchises like Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, and follows the journey of a little birdie who sets out to discover her birth parents after being raised by a family of mice when her egg rolled from her nest into theirs years ago. Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant are among the voice cast.

(Watch the trailer)

A Castle For Christmas (available 11/26) It's the moment you've been waiting for: the season's cheesiest, most star-studded new movie of the year. A Castle For Christmas pulls a handful of typical character and plot points out of the holiday movie grab bag to see a relationship unfold between an American author (Brooke Shields) and a Scottish castle owner (Cary Elwes) when the writer tries to buy the castle off him for the holidays. Expect to see more tartan than you could've ever dreamed of.

(Watch the trailer) Elves (available 11/28) Forget about the cute cobbling elves from Santa's workshop. They're nothing like the ones in this Danish series. Here, they are very much real, but they're also very fierce deities to a strict religious community in the Danish archipelago. When a family travels there and their daughter takes an elf home, it's not a quirky, little conundrum that ensues—according to Netflix, it's a "life or death" battle and fight for survival. So, not your typical Christmas special.

Single All the Way (available 12/2) That punny title! Netflix has a queer holiday film sliding down the chimney. In Single All the Way, a Christmastime conundrum unfolds when a young man requests his best friend pretend to be his boyfriend over the holidays, only to go home and find out his mother (Kathy Najimy) has set him up on a blind date. The hilarious Jennifer Coolidge also stars. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 4 (available 12/3) Will Paul Hollywood be a Grinch on this season of GBBS' holiday special? We'll find out, as the show reunites fan favorites from past seasons to make cake pops, canapés, and more.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (available 12/3) Everybody's favorite sheep is back in a new adventure, as he tries to find his dear friend Timmy, who was taken during a farmhouse raid, and get him home in time for the holidays.

David and the Elves (available 12/6) When a young boy's parents are too engrossed in work to get into the seasonal spirit, Christmas magic manages to find him when he meets an elf who escaped from Santa's workshop and leads him on a journey into the snowy Scandinavian mountains.

A California Christmas: City Lights (available 12/16) Netflix has a lot of Hallmark-y Christmas movies, but not all of them warrant a sequel. Apparently, A California Christmas—about the love story between Callie and Joseph at a gorgeous winery—does. Their romance is really put to the test here, as Joseph's called back to the big city from his charming rustic life to deal with family business affairs. Grumpy Christmas (available 12/22) A follow-up to the 2016 Mexican comedy The Patriarch, about a cranky 85 year old who's expelled from his senior living center and forced to move in with his estranged son. In the sequel, they travel to celebrate Christmas with extended family, and everybody ends up butting heads.

1000 Miles From Christmas (available 12/24) A man who despises Christmas is sent by his boss to audit a factory known for making a traditional treat in town that's devoted to the holiday. When he ends up lodging with a lovely teacher whose goal it is to craft the largest-ever nativity scene (and he inevitably learns the real meaning of the holiday), his business plans become especially challenging in this Spanish rom-com. How To Ruin Christmas, Season 2 (available TBA December) Netflix's South African holiday series is back for more yuletide gatherings and laughs. The next installment will continue to follow the romance of the lovable couple, Tumi and Khaya. A Naija Christmas (available TBA December) Hailing from Nigeria, this comedy focuses on three siblings who scramble to find dates—and eventually brides—to bring home in order to fulfill their mother's greatest Christmas wish that they'll be married by the holiday.