Netflix's 'Dead to Me' Will Be Back For a Third and Final Season

Jen and Judy might not be able to cover-up their hotbed of illegal activity in Laguna Beach for much longer. Netflix announced on Monday, July 6 that Dead to Me is returning for a third season, but that'll be end of the dramedy from Liz Feldman starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as best friends turned partners in crime.

The Netflix original, devoured and adored by fans for its constant twists, returned in spring 2020 for an even more intense second installment. Season 2 picked up immediately after the events of Season 1, following the duo's attempt to execute an airtight cover-up after Christina Applegate's Jen killed Linda Cardellini's ex Steve (James Marsden) in self-defense. While she ended up turning herself in to Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) and seemingly got off for the crime, the final season will likely confirm whether that's the case or if she'll actually be seeing jail time, since the body was discovered in the shocking Season 2 finale. That's, of course, in addition to the women now being the victims at the center of a hit-and-run committed by Steve's twin/Jen's lover Ben (Marsden). Meaning, there should be no shortage of jaw-dropping drama as the snarky, suburban comedy wraps up.