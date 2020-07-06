Netflix's 'Dead to Me' Will Be Back For a Third and Final Season
Time to pour one out and say goodbye to the Netflix original.
Jen and Judy might not be able to cover-up their hotbed of illegal activity in Laguna Beach for much longer. Netflix announced on Monday, July 6 that Dead to Me is returning for a third season, but that'll be end of the dramedy from Liz Feldman starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as best friends turned partners in crime.
The Netflix original, devoured and adored by fans for its constant twists, returned in spring 2020 for an even more intense second installment. Season 2 picked up immediately after the events of Season 1, following the duo's attempt to execute an airtight cover-up after Christina Applegate's Jen killed Linda Cardellini's ex Steve (James Marsden) in self-defense. While she ended up turning herself in to Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) and seemingly got off for the crime, the final season will likely confirm whether that's the case or if she'll actually be seeing jail time, since the body was discovered in the shocking Season 2 finale. That's, of course, in addition to the women now being the victims at the center of a hit-and-run committed by Steve's twin/Jen's lover Ben (Marsden). Meaning, there should be no shortage of jaw-dropping drama as the snarky, suburban comedy wraps up.
The news of the final season comes as Netflix announced a creative partnership with showrunner Liz Feldman. So even though fans won't be able to sit in on Jen and Judy's Facts of Life reruns or join them as they hide bodies and launder money, there are more shows from the creator to look forward to. In a statement, Feldman said, "From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration."
Remind yourself how much you're going to miss these two -- and maybe pour out a glass for a preemptive send off -- by checking out the teaser below.
