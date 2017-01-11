You Can Finally Download Netflix Shows to Watch Offline

Your holiday travel plans are about to get way more entertaining: at long last, Netflix's streaming movies and TV shows are available to download and watch offline.

While rival Amazon has offered the option, Netflix customers (including us!) have clamored for a download feature since "Watch Instantly" was a blip in our browser histories. Unfortunately, company brass didn't seem interested in offering the functionality; as recently as 2015, the company's chief product officer Neil Hunt claimed he didn't think people would use such an add-on because of the "paradox of choice" that's crippled many a viewer while sifting through a massive movie library.