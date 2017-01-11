Entertainment

Netflix's First 'Easy' Trailer Teases Every Kind of Sex

Netflix/YouTube

Dating can be exhausting, but we'll never tire of seeing pretty people try to do it on TV. Netflix enters the game with the new show Easy, which debuts next week and looks as effortlessly bingeable as the title implies.

In the vein of the streaming platform's mumblecore rom-sitcom Love, director Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies) assembled a cast of all-stars and old favorites (Orlando Bloom! Malin Akerman! Jake Johnson! Aya Cash!) to discuss the merits and faults of modern romance, including Tinder, role-playing, pregnancy, and coffee dates -- and that's just what they get a chance to cover in the series' new 90-second trailer. Easy tells the sincere, sexy stories of eight different couples over eight episodes, so we're sure there'll be more where that came from (including appearances from Hannibal Buress and Emily Ratajkowski, neither of whom show up in the trailer).

The series drops on Netflix in full next Thursday, September 22. Devouring the whole thing should be, well, Easy as pie.

Lauren Leibowitz is an editor at Thrillist Entertainment. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.

