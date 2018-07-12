Netflix's New Sci-Fi Movie 'Extinction' Looks Intense as Hell

The last time you probably saw Michael Peña he was cracking jokes, stealing scenes, and helping Paul Rudd save the world in Marvel's riotously funny superhero comedy Ant-Man and the Wasp. But, if given the opportunity, can he stop an impending apocalypse all on his own? That's the larger question that's driving the actor's newest Netflix movie Extinction, an end-times thriller about a hard-working father having recurring nightmares of global destruction. Judging from the trailer, his dreams just might come true.
The clip, which you can check out above, does the "repeat a short phrase" over and over thing that countless horror trailers have used to unnerve audiences, but this is a particularly unsettling version of it. "Work, home, family," says Peña as we see him fixing a doll for his young daughter, chatting with one of his co-workers (Luke Cage's Mike Colter), and spending time with his wife (Lizzy Caplan). Then the tone shifts, the music gets more intense, and we eventually see Peña shouting, "If we stay here, we die!" Sound pretty serious.
Netflix's has flooded the market with original science-fiction thrillers in the last year -- with often shaky creative results -- but this one looks like it might be worth checking out. It was directed by Ben Young, the Australian filmmaker behind Hounds of Love, one of our favorite horror movies of 2017, and it was co-written by Eric Heisserer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind Arrival. This looks like it could be a gripping mix of Close Encounters-style wonder and War of the Worlds-style terror.
Extinction was originally slated to be released by Universal earlier this year but Netflix picked it up and it will debut on the platform on July 27.
