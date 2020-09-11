Entertainment Everything Coming to Netflix for Halloween in 2020 All of the new horror movies and TV shows you'll be streaming throughout October.

'Hubie Halloween' | Netflix 'Hubie Halloween' | Netflix

Like basically everything else, Halloween will look a bit different this year. Instead of bar hopping wearing a culturally relevant costume or supervising trick-or-treating, we'll all likely be spending Halloween weekend at home. At least the streaming services are coming through with a bevy of spooky season offerings, including Hulu's now-annual Huluween and Netflix's stacked calendar of new scary movies and TV shows to make your at-home haunted celebrations more enjoyable. Aside from the slate of horror movies and eerie series Netflix already has, these are all of the upcoming originals headed to the streamer throughout September and October.

'#Alive' | Netflix

#Alive Available: Now

A South Korean zombie thriller about a man stuck inside his Seoul apartment building, desperate to survive, as a deadly virus outside wreaks havoc on the city and everyone in it. The Babysitter: Killer Queen Available: Now

A follow-up to the 2017 horror-comedy movie The Babysitter. While it's "a secret" whether the star of the original, Samara Weaving, appears, other cast members, including Judah Lewis, Bella Thorn, Robbie Amell, and Andrew Bachelor (aka King Bach), are back for more bloody Satanic shenanigans. The Paramedic Available: September 16

A Spanish thriller about a man who works for an ambulance service. After he gets into an accident that puts him in a wheelchair, he seeks revenge on those who wronged him.

'Ratched' | Netflix

Ratched Available: September 18

Sarah Paulson is taking on the infamous role of the wicked Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in a prequel series (that looks like one, long season of American Horror Story) from Ryan Murphy about her experiences working in a mental institution that led her to be so hateful. Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood Available: October 1

Make this Oktoberfest not just about good beer, but about some good old fear tactics, too. At least, that's what you're in for in this German series, set in 1900 about a mobster who comes to Munich to start his own brewery, turning to violence when his daughter falls for the son of his rival brewer. The Binding Available: October 2

Netflix has a freaky possession movie coming down the line! This Italian horror movie is about a woman fighting a dark force that overcomes her daughter when they travel to Southern Italy to visit with her soon-to-be mother-in-law.

'Vampires vs. The Bronx' | Netflix

Vampires vs. The Bronx Available: October 2

Gentrification isn't the only threat to the Bronx in this upcoming horror comedy. Vampires are literally ravaging the NYC borough and it's up to a group of young friends to save their neighborhood from blood-sucking beasts. Method Man and The Kid Mero are among the cast members. Hubie Halloween Available: October 7

Adam Sandler threatened to make a really bad movie if he was snubbed of an Oscar for Uncut Gems. Well, he was snubbed, and this could be that terrible movie. The goofy Halloween feature stars the Sandman as a guy who just loves spooky season a lot, but has to take on some real-life monsters himself when no one else believes him that they exist. Joining Sandler is Julie Bowen, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi, and many other random famous people. To the Lake Available: October 7

Haven't spent enough time this year fearing a deadly virus? To the Lake is based on the popular novel Vongozero by Czechoslovakian-Russian author Yana Vagner and set in a desolate version of Moscow after it's been destroyed by a foreign virus, following a man who tries to lead his girlfriend and ex-wife to safety.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' | Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor Available: October 9

For the follow-up to 2018's spooky success The Haunting of Hill House, showrunner Mike Flanagan is offering his take on the classic gothic novel The Turning of the Screw with The Haunting of Bly Manor. While The Haunting... series is an anthology, he's recycling cast members from the first season to take on new roles, with Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the leads. A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting Available: October 14

Laurie Strode isn't the only babysitter who had a tough break staying home with the kiddos on Halloween. This adaptation of Joe Ballarini's book of the same name finds a high schooler, watching a little boy on Halloween, thrown into a secret society of teens who are tasked with protecting the children they oversee from otherworldly monsters. Tom Felton and Indya Moore appear. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 Available: October 19

Netflix's reboot of Unsolved Mysteries proved to be a mega-hit when it dropped its first six episodes this past July, and to satisfy internet sleuths even more, another six installments are on the way this fall. Little is known about this round of cases, except one does delve into the paranormal with an inexplicable ghost story to creep you out this October.

'Rebecca' | Netflix

Rebecca Available: October 21

"Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again." Based on the iconic gothic novel by Daphne du Maurier, Lily James and Armie Hammer star as a pair of newlyweds, with James' character struggling to live in the shadow of her new husband's deceased first wife, in Rebecca. This story was originally adapted by Alfred Hitchcock back in 1940. Cadaver Available: October 22

A few years ago theater fans were obsessed with Sleep No More, NYC's immersive experience where productions unfolded around audiences. This Norweigen movie sounds like that, except way creepier. The film follows a family in a post-nuclear-apocalyptic world who are invited to a charitable theater event at a hotel that soon turns dark when audience members disappear. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Available: October 28

If you aren't scared of being too online yet, this Polish horror flick should do the trick. It takes place at a camp where teens are sent for cellphone addiction which soon turns nightmarish when an evil force takes control and forces the campers to fight for survival. The Day of the Lord Available: October 30

Another exorcism movie to scare the shit out of you, The Day of the Lord is about a priest with an eerie past who is visited by an old friend desperate for his clergyman pal to save his daughter from being possessed by the devil.

'His House' | Netflix

His House Available: October 30

When a couple manages to escape from war-torn South Sudan, they find themselves caught up in another frightening situation, as their new English town appears to be haunted. La Révolution Available: October TBA

A reimagining of the French Revolution in which it was not actually a proletariat uprising that caused the historical event but… a strange virus? Real-life guillotine investor Joseph Guillotin appears in this show, but here he discovers a disturbing disease that infects the aristocracy and drives them to murder the poor. Viva la révolucion!