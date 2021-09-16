All the Spooky Stuff Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2021

'There's Someone Inside Your House' | Netflix 'There's Someone Inside Your House' | Netflix

Halloween may officially fall on October 31, but any ghoul, goblin, or witch knows that Halloween isn't merely a one-day holiday. It's an entire season, as any local goth or Pumpkin Spice Latte obsessive would tell you. Once you've gone to all of your costume parties and visited a few haunted houses, sometimes all you want to do is stay in, eat candy, and turn on a scary movie or show (which is arguably the best part about the spooky season). While watching horror classics or checking out recent horror movies is always an option, Netflix knows just how much creepy content people want around this time of year, and that's a lot. The streaming service has a handful of new titles lined up to keep your streaming scary all the way up until All Hallows' Eve. See what's coming below to plan accordingly.

'Nightbooks' | CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

Nightbooks (available 9/15) If your horror movie marathons are starting to give you nightmares but you don't want to let up on the seasonal streaming, you may want to check out Nightbooks. This family-friendly movie stars Krysten Ritter as an evil (yet extremely fashionable) witch who kidnaps a boy and demands she tells him a story, taking some pointers from Arabian Nights. When the young hostage discovers another kid kept in the witch's lair, they plot an escape before she uses her magic against them.

(Watch the trailer)

Squid Game (available 9/17) Would you play silly childhood games for tens of millions of dollars? Sounds easy enough, right? But what about if a mysterious group in masks called you there without any explanation and were watching your every move with deadly consequences if you mess up? That's what goes down in this very eerie Korean thriller series that's sure to keep you on your toes.

(Watch the trailer)

Thrillist TV History of S1 E24 The History of Tailgating

Intrusion (available 9/22) Intrusion sounds like the kind of horror movie that's especially scary to watch at home. Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) stars in this thriller as a woman who moves to a new home in a small town with her husband (Logan Marshall-Green) and becomes extremely traumatized and suspicious of everyone around her after a break-in.

(Watch the trailer)

'Midnight Mass' | Netflix

Midnight Mass (available 9/24) For the past couple falls on Netflix, horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan has delivered watchable spooky series. He was behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, and although there's not another Haunting installment this year, he's delivering a new series. The supernatural show follows the strange events that occur when a mysterious priest (Hamish Linklater) moves into a small island community. Zach Gilford and actors who've worked with Flanagan before, like Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas, also star.

(Watch the trailer)

The Chestnut Man (available 9/29) Maybe you're looking for something that's a bit more psychological than it is paranormal. The Chestnut Man is a Scandinavian mystery based on an acclaimed book from The Killing writer Søren Sveistrup. It's centered around the puzzling investigation into the murder of a young woman, who was found on a playground with the only clue of a doll made of chestnuts next to her. (Watch the trailer)

'No One Gets Out Alive' | Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

No One Gets Out Alive (available 9/29) You know this one's got to be bloody based on that title alone. Based on popular British horror writer Adam Nevill's novel, the movie follows a young immigrant woman who grew up in poverty and is pleasantly surprised to find a nice apartment she can afford—but not so pleased when she discovers how dangerous the place truly is.

(Watch the trailer)

Escape The Undertaker (available 10/5) This Halloween special is a lot of things. Not only is it interactive, it's one big WWE Superstar smackdown. The general premise is that WWE star The Undertaker invites the wrestling team The New Day over to his new place, which, unbeknownst to The New Day boys, is haunted. It's the ultimate journey through a haunted house as he has them put up to supernatural challenges, which viewers navigate choose-your-own-adventure style.

'There's Someone Inside Your House' | DAVID BUKACH/NETFLIX

There's Someone Inside Your House (available 10/6) What's Halloween season without a good ole teen scream? Adapted from the YA book by Stephanie Perkins, that's exactly what the very creepily named There's Someone Inside Your House is. Produced in part by Malignant and Insidious filmmaker James Wan and directed by Patrick Brice (Creep), the horror movie imagines a nightmare of a senior year when a Hawaiian teenager must relocate to her grandmother's small town in Nebraska to finish high school. The move to the boonies is just the start of her terrors, though: There's also a secrets-exposing killer on the loose whose taunting her and her classmates.

(Watch the trailer)

Fever Dream (available 10/13) Contemporary Argentinian writer Samanta Schweblin's acclaimed novel Fever Dream (aka Distancia de Rescate) is getting the film treatment. The suspenseful story is set in rural Argentina where a terminally ill woman wakes up in a hospital where a young boy who has no relation to her is at her bedside, questioning what led to her sickness.

You, Season 3 (available 10/15) Sure, Penn Badgeley is charming, but his character Joe on You is undeniably one of the scariest characters on TV right now. After almost two years, the TV thriller returns for another installment in which the serial killer is stuck with his murderous match Love (Victoria Pedretti) in suburbs, and the antichrist on the way. (Not exactly, but Love is, y'know, pregnant in Season 3.)

'Night Teeth' | Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Night Teeth (available 10/20) There's always room for another sexy vampire movie. Sydney Sweeney, Debby Ryan, and Megan Fox are just a handful of the bloodsuckers in Night Teeth. In the movie, a young chauffeur (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) takes the ride of his life when he picks up a couple of party girls in LA, follows them to their destination, and discovers a whole underground world of competing vampire clans. (They are all hot, of course.)

Locke and Key, Season 2 (available 10/22) After a long wait, this spooky Netflix original finally returns. The adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's horror comic follows the fantastical adventure of the Locke children when they return to their ancestral family home after their father is killed, which is where they discover a mysterious set of keys. Season 2 is supposed to be even darker, now that the evil entity the Lockes thought they defeated has inhabited someone close to them.

(Watch the trailer)

Hypnotic (available 10/27) After you watch Kate Siegel in Midnight Mass, you can catch the scream queen in this horror movie. Here, she plays a woman who's seeking self-improvement, which leads her to see a therapist (Jason O’Mara) and undergo hypnosis treatments that lead to disturbing consequences after several sessions.

'Army of Thieves' | Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

Army of Thieves (available 10/29) Netflix delivered a great zombie-action movie with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead earlier this year, and just in time for Halloween, they're bringing on even more undead fun. Army of Thieves is a prequel to the recent hit and finds Matthias Schweighöfer reprising his role as Ludwig Dieter. Here, he's called upon by a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) to help pull off a safecracking heist.

(Watch the teaser)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight: Part 2 (available in October) Last year Netflix dropped the bonkers Polish slasher Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight about a group of teenagers forced to forgo technology for the weekend at a camp where something is lurking in the woods. This year, they're following up the genre-defying film with a sequel about a policeman in the same town who's looking to make a name for himself, presumably hunting the killer from Part 1.