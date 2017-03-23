Netflix's First 'Hot Girls Wanted' Trailer Gets Weird in the Porn World

"We can't ignore that porn today is sex education." Netflix will elaborate next month when it unspools Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.
Produced by Rashida Jones, Jill Bauer, and Ronna Gradus, the six-part docuseries examines the intersection of sex and technology in the internet age. That means you can expect deep dives into such topics as hook-up apps, camming, and the porn industry.
Spun out of the similarly titled, Emmy-nominated 2015 feature doc, the series premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Our critic likened one episode to highbrow Skinemax, writing, "For every glimpse of squished under-boob, there's a micro-eulogy made for the disrupted industry. By the end, the only thing getting tugged are your heart strings."
The series hits the streaming service April 21.
