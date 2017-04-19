Netflix's New True Crime Series Looks Like 'Making a Murderer' Meets 'The Wire'

Netflix's new true crime series, The Keepers, examines the unsolved murder of a Catholic nun in 1960s Baltimore, and if the trailer is any indication, it might provide as much (if not more) water cooler fodder as Making a Murderer did in late 2015.
Where Making a Murderer focused on a case that had ostensibly been "solved," The Keepers tries to uncover what exactly happened to Sister Catherine Cesnik, a 26-year-old nun and popular teacher at Archbishop Keough High School. She disappeared in late 1969, and her beaten body was found two months later. No one has ever been convicted of killing her.
With the twin backdrops of the Catholic Church and the city of Baltimore, the series should be ripe with intrigue. Spotlight nabbed a Best Picture Oscar for its portrayal of an investigation into widespread abuse and cover-ups the Church carried out in Boston, and HBO's critically acclaimed series The Wire cemented Baltimore's reputation as a violent city riddled with corruption. In other words, The Keepers offers plenty of built-in drama.
Will The Keepers lead to any real-life results, a la Brendan Dassey's overturned conviction? Start bingeing on May 19 to find out (or at least bide your time until Making a Murderer Season 2)
