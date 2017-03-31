Netflix Skewers Facebook With an Early April Fools' Joke

It's only March 31, but Netflix is all over April Fools' Day. But instead of lightly mocking its own products, like it did with last year's anti-binge-watching PSA, the billion-dollar company's 2017 prank takes aim at one of its biggest tech-scene rivals: Facebook. Yep, if you love Facebook Live, get ready for Netflix Live.
The nearly hour-long gag, which is available to stream now, is centered around mundane, mind-numbing activities like watching a copy machine, a microwave, and a toaster in the Netflix corporate office. What's the big twist? Gravel-voiced Netflix utility player Will Arnett (Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Flaked) provides rambling, absurd narration to all the super-boring action. Hopefully the video also has some club sauce in it.
If you're not a fan of Arnett, rest assured that other Netflix stars also stop by for some silly cameo appearances. At one point, the company's resident movie star Adam Sandler faces off in a game of thumb-wrestling against Barb from Stranger Things. The whole thing is pretty silly, like an Adult Swim bit stretched to jumbo-sized Netflix length, but the decision to skewer one of its competitors' video strategy gives the video some (very mild) bite.
Is it binge-worthy? Not quite. It's the type of thing you'll play for 10 minutes at work then forget about. At least until next year when the company plays "gotcha!" again.
