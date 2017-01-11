Netflix Already Knows What You're Going to Watch Next

By now, Netflix has us all figured out: We watch a lot of TV. Bingeing is a skill we hone with pride. What we never realized, however, is how predictable our habits are after we make it through a given show.

Surveying over 30 million Netflix subscribers worldwide, the streaming service concluded that 59% of members take a three-day break before committing to a new show -- during which 61% seek out movies with very similar tones to the shows they just powered through. For example, many viewers chase a kid-centric adventure -- Stranger Things -- with a movie that follows mystery-solving friends (Zootopia); cartel drama Narcos leads to the opiate-heavy Pulp Fiction. After viewers power through Gilmore Girls, they tend to investigate the show's retro references through '80s classics like Sixteen Candles; those who finish Gossip Girl seek out teen comedies with the same sensibility. Fans of Marvel TV shows seek out more Marvel movies, and Making a Murderer obsessives gravitate toward more true-crime documentaries.