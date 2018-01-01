Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix in 2018

In 2017, Netflix upped its number of new, original TV shows. The streaming service has plans to do the same in 2018 with its stable of original movies, aiming to release as many as 80. "They range anywhere from the million-dollar Sundance hit, all the way up to something on a much larger scale," teased chief content officer Ted Sarandos on a call with investors. Fret not: The feature-length initiative doesn't mean you aren't getting new TV shows; it just means you're going to be seeing an overwhelming amount of both.
From Altered Carbon and more Grace and Frankie to A Futile and Stupid Gesture and some crazy comedy actually titled Eggplant Emoji, here's what 2018 has in store for Netflix:
What if Ryan Gosling Were Your Roommate?
Coming to Netflix in January
Available 1/1
Lovesick (Season 3)
More of that show that used to be called Scrotal Recall.
Available 1/5
DEVILMAN crybaby
A stunning anime adaptation of Go Nagai's legendary manga.
Rotten
Food gets the true crime treatment in this doc, which dives "deep into the food production underworld to expose the corruption, waste and real dangers behind your everyday eating habits."
Available 1/12
The Polka King
A wild biopic about Polish émigré Jan Lewan (Jack Black), the man behind the world's only known polka Ponzi scheme.
Somebody Feed Phil
A six-episode docuseries in which the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond eats and makes you watch.
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
In his second stand-up special, Segura discusses fast food chains and the inherently selfish act of having a baby.
Available 1/16
Katt Williams: Great America
The comedian's back with material from his big 2017 tour of the same name.
Available 1/19
Grace and Frankie (Season 4)
One of our favorite Netflix original series, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin hilarious ladies can't stop, won't stop.
Available 1/23
Todd Glass: Act Happy
The stand-up earns laughs with material ranging from House Hunters to heart attacks.
Available 1/26
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Taking after Josh Karp's book, this movie, directed by David Wain (Wet Hot, Role Models), follows the life, career, and death of National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney.
Dirty Money
From Alex Gibney (Going Clear), this docuseries promises to investigate the world's biggest and baddest businesses -- including Trump's.
Coming to Netflix in February
Available 2/2
Altered Carbon (Season 1)
Based on the acclaimed cyperpunk novel by Richard K. Morgan, this murder mystery, set 500 years in the future, that takes place in a world where death is impermanent.
Available 2/9
The Trader (Sovdagari)
A documentary short about a Georgian trader that promises to challenge your perception on money.
Available 2/23
Seven Seconds (Season 1)
Mirroring our society's controversial relationship with law enforcement, race, and media, an anthological crime thriller that "gives viewers a glimpse into the human stories behind the headlines," according to the Netflix press release.
Coming to Netflix in March
Available 3/2
B: The Beginning
A future-set anime in which a serial killer runs rampant and "new humans" are kidnapped for evil purposes.
Available 3/8
Ladies First
This documentary chronicles the unlikely rise of world-famous archer Deepika Kumari.
Coming to Netflix in April
Available 4/6
Ram Dass, Going Home
A short doc about the spiritual guru, Ram Dass, as he near the end of his life.
Available 4/20
Game Over, Man!
The Workaholics guys star in a movie about a group of friends trying to finance their video game.
Coming to Netflix in May
Available 5/4
End Game
A doc short about how the medical community is changing what we know about life and death.
Coming to Netflix in 2018
The following titles are slated for this year, but don't have concrete release dates:
Cargo
Martin Freeman stars in this Australian post-apocalyptic thriller about a father and his child fighting for survival at all costs.
Come Sunday
A biopic about Carlton Pearson, his rise as internationally renowned pastor, and his fall as a modern-day heretic.
Dogs of Berlin (Season 1)
Netflix's second German production, about two detectives forced to team up and tackle the Berlin underworld. (Sadly, not another Dogist documentary.)
Edha (Season 1)
Betrayals and hidden agendas fuel this engrossing story about a trendsetting designer and her untraditional muse in Buenos Aires.
Eggplant Emoji
A Ben Stiller-produced dark comedy with a cringeworthy logline: "When a teenager accidentally cuts off his penis during a camping trip, he and his friends rush to save the appendage before it's too late."
Everything Sucks! (Season 1)
A coming-of-age saga about the clashes of one high school's A/V and Drama clubs.
Green Eggs and Ham (Season 1)
The popular Dr. Seuss book will stretch out into a full season of TV.
Lost in Space (Season 1)
A dark reboot of the classic '60s TV series.
Mute
From Moon and Warcraft director Duncan Jones comes this original science-fiction movie about a mute bartender (Alexander Skarsgård) that searches Berlin for his missing girlfriend. Paul Rudd plays a surgeon. We're very in for this.
Osmosis (Season 1)
Like a Black Mirror episode-turned-season, a TV show that grapples with soul mate recognition software in the near future.
The Other Side of the Wind
Orson Welles' previously unfinished Hollywood satire, which was cut together by an Academy Award-winning post-production team.
Queer Eye (Season 1)
A reboot of Bravo's popular makeover series.
Samantha! (Season 1)
Like BoJack Horseman but with Samantha! (and more humans).
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 2)
This spring, get ready for a trip to The Austere Academy
The Umbrella Academy (Season 1)
A TV adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's popular graphic novels.
Untitled Letterman series
He's coming back! With more interviews!
The Week Of
Something that has nothing to do with The Night Of, and everything to do with Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and their kids' wedding.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.