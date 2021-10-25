Netflix's Sexy Vampire Movie 'Night Teeth' Brings Out Human Kegs and Lots of Leather

Obviously, chaos abounds through the night and we see the girls visit “Blood Clubs” where humans willingly sign up to be a vampire's meal for the evening, Blaire and Benny quickly start making eyes at each other in the rearview mirror because—duh; and there are many a fight montage and car scenes shot from overhead so you can see the city of angels in all its glory, and just enough blood to remind you that it’s a movie about vamps but keep its PG-13 rating.

Zoe (Lucy Fry) and Blaire (Debby Ryan) are part of a plan to take over the city organized by Zoe’s boyfriend, Victor (Alfie Allen). He is tired of being an errand boy to the vampire higher-ups, and has put together a plan they must execute in a single night. It’s the age-old trope where vampires are sick of co-existing with humans and playing by their rules, so it’s time for everyone to remember who has the true power and can suck a body dry of its life fluid. Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) is their driver and the sweet little brother of Jay (Raúl Castillo Jr.), the leader of a crew of humans that’s been keeping the peace between vamps and humans for generations.

Adding to our centuries-old fascination with the bloodthirsty undead just after Midnight Mass , Netflix put out another vampire story with Night Teeth, a pseudo thriller meets rom-com where an aspiring movie producer drives two forever 20-somethings around Los Angeles for one chaotic night that includes blood served on tap and humans being used as kegs.

The film isn’t great, but it’s not terrible either. It’s giving exactly what you think it would as soon as you saw the trailer. It relies heavily on aesthetics and names—Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney especially, who play bored vampire mob bosses with attitudes and great outfits—to lure folks in to watch, which is slightly unfair because a few of these faces don’t start making their appearance until well into the film. The story stays consistent but every act goes on longer than necessary, giving each person in the scene moments to get in their fourth or fifth quip, or to extend yet another set-up shot to remind us that the movie takes place in the culturally rich and Black and brown neighborhoods of LA. My biggest qualm is that this has zero business being nearly two hours long; there isn’t enough plot or beautiful girls clad in leather to warrant that run time.

Music carries the more emotional moments of the film to the next level, and also the more campier ones—but its saving grace is Lucy Frys’ performance as an unstable and jealous undead hottie. She delivers her lines and enters scenes with a smile that suggests that she could unravel and kill you at any moment, and you would probably thank her for it if she did. Her and Ryan play off each other well and once their backstory is revealed, it becomes one that I would definitely watch an entire CW series about.

One of the movies biggest missteps, a moment that I unfortunately can’t keep replaying, is a scene where a cop, in cahoots with the vampires, encounters Benny in a parking garage right after he puts it all together that the girls he’s been playing chauffeur to are vampires. I would have loved to not see a cop pull a gun on an Afro-Latino character and put it to his head after asking if he had drugs on him—even if it was a set-up for him to be rescued by the maybe-sorta-kinda-queer vamp babes. It’s an odd scene to have, especially when 15 minutes earlier there was a very purposeful shot of Benny and the girls driving down Hollywood Boulevard, where the now permanent “All Black Lives Matter” mural is painted on the street. It’s not only odd, it’s tone deaf, and there are myriad other ways they could have introduced the cop, or, you know—just gotten creative and not used the dirty cop narrative.

In spite of its flaws, the gratuitous vampire violence and sexy-yet-creepy vibe make it worth the Halloween watch. If that doesn’t get you on board, Debby Ryan narrates the movie and if you’ve ever heard her voice, that's reason enough for you to see what all the bloody fuss is about.