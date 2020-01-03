Netflix Original Shows and Movies We're Excited to Watch in 2020

In addition to all of its licensed movies and series, Netflix has got a lot of original movies and shows. And it's not stopping its roll-out of original content any time soon. In 2020, several familiar favorite titles are returning, as well as more than a handful of new shows and flicks that are sure to be just as binge-worthy. Here's everything coming to Netflix in 2020, so far.
Continue to check back, as we'll keep updating this post as more announcements are made.
January 4
Dracula (New miniseries)
The team behind Sherlock has another literary adaptation on the way about the famous, brooding bloodsucker.
January 10
AJ and the Queen (New series)
RuPaul co-created and stars in this comedy as a drag queen who sets off across the country to open a drag club, and meets and picks up a runaway child while on the road.
Girl/Haji (New series)
A Japanese lawyer goes to London in search of his brother, a mobster, who is presumed to be dead, and finds himself caught up in a string of gang crimes in this British/Japanese thriller.
Medical Police (New series)
In this update/continuation of Adult Swim's long-running Childrens Hospital, a pair of unlikely doctors in Brazil discover a violent, threatening virus that may be the center of a government conspiracy plot which they race against the clock to treat in a way that will definitely make you laugh.
January 15
Grace and Frankie (Season 6)
This won't be the final season of the comedy series -- it's signed on for one more after this -- so get ready for more laughs from the Jane Fonda/Lily Tomlin buddy comedy.
January 17
Sex Education, Season 2
Season 2 of the heartwarming British teen series about the son of a sex therapist who runs his own underground clinic.
January 23
The Ghost Bride (New series)
A Malaysian drama set in the late 1800s about a woman who dies and wakes up in the afterlife, requested to be the ghost bride of a recently deceased, wealthy heir.
October Faction (New series)
An adaptation of the Steve Niles and Damien Worm comic series about a family of monster hunters.
January 24
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Season 3
More Satanic adventures of the teenaged witch are on the way.
The Ranch, Season 8
The final season of the Ashton Kutcher family comedy.
January 29
Night on Earth (New docuseries)
A nature series exploring the wonders of nocturnal creatures that come alive at night.
Omniscient (New series)
A dystopian, sci-fi series where everyone is intensely monitored that follows a woman who witnesses a murder on a surveillance camera, and proceeds to investigate on her own.
January 30
The Stranger (New miniseries)
A miniseries adaptation of the thriller by Harlan Coben about a man who is approached by a stranger and learns a devastating secret about his family, leading to a series of revealing truths.
January 31
BoJack Horseman, Season 6
The remaining episodes of the beloved animated horseman comedy's final season air this January.
Luna Nera (New series)
An Italian series about a woman accused of witchcraft in 17th century Italy.
Ragnarok (New series)
This Norwegian drama imagines a village where climate change is especially pressing, and potentially becoming a new era of Ragnarok-like natural disasters, unless the town can find a solution before it's too late.
February 7
Locke & Key (New series)
The Joe Hill comic of the same name is being adapted for Netflix, following a group of siblings who go back to their family home after their father dies and discovers three keys that turn out to be in the demand of a spirit haunting the house.
February 12
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (New movie)
The sequel to the sweet rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before finds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in a relationship with the internet's crush Peter (Noah Centineo), and visited by another recipient of her old love letters.
February 13
Narcos: Mexico, Season 2
A continuation of the crime drama about the rise of the Guadalajara cartel.
February 14
Cable Girls, Season 5
The latest installment of the Spanish period piece about telephone operators.
February 28
All The Bright Places (New movie)
An adaptation of the popular Jennifer Niven young adult novel about a pair of teenagers who meet and fall in love, supporting each other through their struggles with mental illness. Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star.
Queen Sono (New series)
A South African spy series about a secret agent about to embark on her most dangerous mission.
April 3
Money Heist, Season 3
Return of the Spanish action series about a group of robbers.
2020 TBA Releases
Alice in Borderland (New anime)
From the director of Bleach comes an adaptation of the popular video game about a man stuck in an alternate, game-like version of Tokyo.
Bridgerton (New series)
Shonda Rhimes is finally coming to Netflix. The showrunner's first release is an adaptation of Julia Quinn's romance novel series about the wealthy, English Bridgerton family and their affairs. Julie Andrews is among the stars.
Crip Camp (New documentary)
Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, this documentary looks at a prolific camp for disabled youth in the '70s.
Cursed (New series)
A fantasy series that reimagines King Arthur's quest to find Merlin's sword as he meets a young sorceress (Thirteen Reasons Why's Katherine Langford) along his journey.
Cuties (New movie)
A French film about an 11-year-old named Amy who befriends a group of young girls at school who call themselves "the cuties" at the behest of her mother.
Dick Johnson Is Dead (New documentary)
Director Kirsten Johnson imagines how we can immortalize her loved ones by making a series of fantasies about death and the afterlife involving her aging, 86-year-old father.
Hollywood (New series)
Ryan Murphy tapped one of his go-to leading men, Darren Criss, for a limited series, period piece about young people working in film and the sex industry in the Golden Age of Hollywood. While no official release date has been announced, it's tapped for sometime in May 2020.
Horse Girl (New movie)
Alison Brie co-wrote this quirky movie along with director Jeff Baena, starring as an awkward craft store employee with an affinity for horses whose sense of reality becomes clouded.
Into the Deep (New documentary)
This documentary began as filmmaker Emma Sullivan's attempt to profile Danish inventor Peter Madsen in 2016, but became an examination of what the signs and complicity surrounding a killer can be after Madsen's tragically murdered journalist Kim Wall the following year.
The Last Thing He Wanted (New movie)
Director Dee Rees (Mudbound) is bringing the Joan Didion novel of the same name to life, starring Anne Hathaway as a journalist caught up in a dangerous errand for her father.
Lost Girls (New movie)
Based on the Robert Kolker book, this thriller follows a mother (Amy Ryan) on the hunt for her missing daughter when police fail to help, discovering a string of murdered sex workers as she takes the investigation into her own hands.
Madame C.J. Walker (New series)
A four-part biographic series about Madame C.J. Walker, the African American woman who revolutionized the haircare industry and became America's first female self-made millionaire. Octavia Spencer will play the titular role with Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, and others supporting.
Ratched (New series)
Sarah Paulson is taking on the infamous role of the wicked Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in a prequel series from Ryan Murphy about her experience working in a mental institution that led her to be so hateful.
Selena: The Series (New series)
A biographic series about the life and rise to superstardom of Selena Quintanilla, the legendary Tejano singer. Christian Serratos of The Walking Dead fame will portray the star in the series, which will drop Part 1 sometime this year.
Sergio (New movie)
A historical drama about UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello's (Wagner Moura) experience on his final assignment in Baghdad amidst the US' invasion of Iraq.
Space Force (New series)
Created by Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and Steve Carell comes a new workplace comedy about a group of government officials tasked with creating a sixth branch of the military for outer-space: The Space Force. Carell also stars, along with Ben Schwartz, John Malkovich, and many others.
Taylor Swift: Miss Americana (New documentary)
The mega-pop star may have a tour documentary already on Netflix, but this doc is said to offer a more intimate portrait on the singer.
