Everything Coming to Netflix in 2021

Netflix never stops. The streaming service has never been in the business of "less is more"—instead favoring pumping out original series, movies, and documentaries by the dozen—and 2021 is no different. A handful movies, as well as new and returning series, are already slated to premiere in the new year, and many more are on the way. Its model of cracking out releases in addition to licensing popular shows and movies has its flaws, since not everything can be an Emmy or an Oscar contender (see duds like The Last Days of American Crime or hate watches like Emily in Paris), but it does pull quite a bit of talent to the streamer (David Fincher! Spike Lee! Shonda Rhimes!) and allows for more than a few binge-worthy gems (including The Queen's Gambit) to find a home. Here's a curated list of what to look out for on Netflix in 2021, from true crime docuseries to highly anticipated movies, so you know what to add to your queue.

January 5 History of Swear Words (New docuseries)

The inimitable Nicolas Cage hosts this series investigating the origins and usage of bad words. He's joined by "experts," who are just a slate of expletive-loving comedians. January 6 Surviving Death (New docuseries)

Netflix is about to tackle one of life's biggest questions: What happens when we die? This six-part docuseries, inspired by Leslie Keen's book of the same name, delves into the possibility of an afterlife by interviewing scientists, mediums, and those who've experienced near death experiences. January 7 Pieces of a Woman (New movie)

Vanessa Kirby is being called an awards contender for her role in this devastating indie in which she stars as a woman struggling with grief and a rocky relationship with her husband after an at home birth ends in tragedy.

'Cobra Kai' Season 3 | Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

January 8 Cobra Kai, Season 3

The Karate Kid sequel series' nimble mix of winking comedy, surprising drama, and butt-kicking nostalgia found a cozy new home on Netflix after quietly gaining a devoted fanbase in its first two seasons on YouTube Premium. The brand-new Season 3 will send Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) on a trip to Japan, and plenty of familiar faces—Johnny (William Zabka) is helping Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) on the path to recovery after the brawl that ended the second season, along with some returning characters from the original film series, including John Kreese from The Karate Kid and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) from the sequel—are back in action. Lupin (New series)

A modern retelling of the crime-filled adventures of French writer Maurice Leblanc's classic early 20th century character, the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. January 13 Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer ​​​​​(New docuseries)

Netflix always has a true-crime doc up its sleeve. First up in 2021 is Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer. The four-episode docuseries chronicles the search for Richard Ramirez across LA during the summer of 1985, the year of a record-breaking heat wave.

'Disenchantment' Season 3 | Netflix

January 15 Disenchantment, Season 3

Time to get on your gallant steed and head back to Dreamland: Disenchantment is coming back for Season 3. The latest installment of Matt Groening's (The Simpsons, Futurama) medieval animated comedy finds Abbi Jacobsen's Princess Bean gearing up to take over the throne—if her own kingdom stops conspiring against her. Outside the Wire (New movie)

Anthony Mackie leads the cast in this futuristic sci-fi thriller as an android who teams up with a young drone pilot to look for doomsday device before it's too late. January 22 Fate: The Winx Club (New series)

Kids who grew up with Nickelodeon in the '00s should be familiar with The Winx Club, a colorful animated series about a group of teenaged fairies. They're getting the live action treatment by Netflix, but coming from The Vampire Diaries showrunner Brian, the new show set at the fairies' supernatural school looks a lot less splashy and fun and a whole lot darker.

January 29 The Dig (New movie)

Kids who grew up with Nickelodeon in the '00s should be familiar with The Winx Club, a colorful animated series about a group of teenaged fairies. They're getting the live action treatment by Netflix, but coming from The Vampire Diaries showrunner Brian, the new show set at the fairies' supernatural school looks a lot less splashy and fun and a whole lot darker.

January 29 The Dig (New movie)

The Dig is one of Netflix's first big new movies in the new year, and it's a period drama that stars the always great Carey Mulligan as a widower with a really old ship in her backyard, discovered by a timid archeologist played by Ralph Fiennes. Also, WWII is on the way so emotions are very heightened in jolly old England.

'Firefly Lane' | Netflix

February 3 Firefly Lane (New series)

Get the tissue box ready. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke play best friends over the course of many years in this series that aims to make everyone feel cozy during the long, cold winter ahead.

February 5 Malcolm & Marie (New movie)

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson embarked on this quarantine project with Euphoria star Zendaya: A two-hander about a director (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) on the night of a big premiere. Will this be navel gazey? Probably. But will Emmy-winner Zendaya impress us yet again? Also, probably.

February 19 I Care A Lot (New Movie)

Get the tissue box ready. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke play best friends over the course of many years in this series that aims to make everyone feel cozy during the long, cold winter ahead.

February 5 Malcolm & Marie (New movie)

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson embarked on this quarantine project with Euphoria star Zendaya: A two-hander about a director (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) on the night of a big premiere. Will this be navel gazey? Probably. But will Emmy-winner Zendaya impress us yet again? Also, probably.

February 19 I Care A Lot (New Movie)

Rosamund Pike plays a scammer who cons elderly people into making her their legal guardian in this dark comedy. When she takes on a new client who has an equally ruthless living relative played by Peter Dinklage, though, she finally meets her match. Tribes of Europa (New series)

According to this upcoming fantasy teen series, in just 70 years Europe will be broken up into microstates that operate like tribes fighting for dominance. The German post-apocalyptic follows three siblings who set out to course-correct the continent's fate and bring it back together.

Release date TBA Atypical, Season 4

The thoughtful dramedy about a now-freshman college student on the autism spectrum is wrapping up its run with a final season. Behind Her Eyes (New series)

Sarah Pinborough's popular novel is getting the miniseries treatment. The thriller should be full of salacious twists over the course of six episodes, following a single mother whose life is turned upside down when she finds herself in an affair with her new psychiatrist boss, and later befriends his wife. Bonding, Season 2

Netflix's investment in bite-sized content of 12-18 minute episodes seems to have been successful, because this comedy about a dominatrix and her best friend is coming back for a second season.

Clickbait (New series)

If social media wasn't already overwhelming enough, now there's a whole sub-genre of shows about how social media is bad. Clickbait, a new miniseries featuring Zoe Kazan and Adrian Grenier is one of those, about eight different perspectives that provide clues into who might have committed a disturbing crime fueled by social media. Country Comfort (New series)

This show sounds like the country western version of The Sound of Music. TV musical fave Katharine McPhee of Smash fame plays a struggling country singer who takes a job as a nanny for a cowboy named Beau, and finds hope again when she forms a band with his kids. Yeehaw! Dead to Me, Season 3

It's time for Ben's (James Mardsen) dark secrets to take front-and-center in the upcoming season of this addictive series. Stock up on plenty of wine before the Thelma and Louise of streaming—Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen (Christina Applegate)—come crashing back onto your screens with their sometimes murderous intent. Dear White People, Season 4

It's senior year for Justien Simien's Dear White People series and the Black students fighting the embedded institutional racism at the mostly white Winchester University. Before graduation day (er, the finale), radio host Sam White (Logan Browning), Troy Fairbanks (Brandon P. Bell), investigative journalist Lionel Higgins (DeRon Horton), and co. clash with the mysterious secret order that maintains the university's prestige at all costs. Hit and Run (New series)

This thriller series from the creators of the Israeli crime drama Fauda follows a man who goes on an intense mission to track down the person who killed his wife in a hit and run.

I Think You Should Leave, Season 2

What delights could the second season of Tim Robinson's dare-we-say comedy masterpiece contain? Honestly, we couldn't even begin to predict, but if it's anything like the first set of sketches, it will be absolutely incredible. Into the Deep (New documentary)

This documentary began as filmmaker Emma Sullivan's attempt to profile Danish inventor Peter Madsen in 2016, but became something much bigger after Madsen shockingly murdered journalist Kim Wall aboard his self-made submarine the following year. Midnight Mass (New series)

Director Mike Flanagan can't stop churning out that creepy Netflix content. Before The Haunting of Bly Manor even hit the streamer in October 2020, the spooky filmmaker started shooting his latest new series in August. Taking place on a desolate island, it follows disturbing events that start to unfold among the community there when a mysterious young priest arrives. Night Teeth (New movie)

Alfie Allen stars in this thriller as a chauffeur who drives two young women (Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry) to parties in LA, and follows his night that turns into a twisty ride as he learns his passengers are not who they claim to be. Ozark, Season 4

The final season of the tense Missouri-set money laundering saga will be nothing short of shocking, we expect. The Byrdes keep getting deeper in bed with dangerous people—now, the cartel boss Omar Navarro and the FBI—and it's only a matter of time until the blocks crumble beneath them, sending their family and associates into a free fall. Peaky Blinders, Season 6

Our Peakies! The biggest question at hand after a doozy of a fifth season in Steven Knight's English mob series is: Who betrayed Tommy Shelby and caused his plan to take out political rival and literal fascist Oswald Mosley to fail? (We have some thoughts.)

Pieces of Her (New series)

Toni Collette leads the cast in this adaptation of Karin Slaughter's popular thriller about a woman who tries to stop an active shooter, and the effects it has on her relationship with her daughter who feels she witnesses a change in her mother after the traumatic interference. Red Dot (New movie)

A Swedish thriller about a couple whose hiking trip turns into a nightmare when a laser shines through their tent and they find out they're being hunted. Robin Robin (New movie)

Okay, cute: Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant voice little critters in a tail about a bird raised by mice who sets off to discover more about her own kind in Robin Robin. Sex Education, Season 3

Class will be back in session for the horny high schoolers of Moordale Secondary, and there's plenty of unfinished drama waiting for us, including Jean's unexpected pregnancy, Eric and Adam's relationship, Maeve's tragic home life, and whatever the hell Otis is up to. Shadow and Bone (New series)

Netflix has another big budget fantasy series on the way. This one's inspired by Leigh Bardugo's popular books, the Grisha trilogy, and set in a frightening world of perpetual darkness, where one teenaged orphan discovers she has a power that may be able to help save her nation. Stranger Things, Season 4

The Hawkins crew has to figure out how to get Hopper out of Russia in the next season of Stranger Things, presumably digging into its '80s-ness with its own interpretation of the Cold War. A Week Away (New movie)

Hallelujah! The Lord hath brought Netflix a Christian teen movie musical. A Week Away stars Kevin Quinn as a young man who is forced to choose between either going to juvie or a religious summer camp, and in choosing the camp meets a summer regular (Bailee Madison) who changes his life. The Witcher, Season 2

Toss another coin to your local Witcher: Henry Cavill's brooding, wandering monster hunter Geralt of Rivia is coming back this year with all the Hmm's and Fuck's you could hope for. Video game and book series fans should be in for a little treat—we're betting Season 2 is adapting the first book of the main Witcher series, Blood of Elves. Ciri could be much older; Yennifer should still be on a mission to become the greatest sorcerer; Jaskier, without a doubt, will still be penning his annoyingly catchy bard songs. You can't escape destiny, Geralt.



You, Season 3

Murderous creep Joe (Penn Badgley) sets his eyes on a new target of obsession, blonde neighborwoman Natalie, who he peeped engrossed in a book he almost certainly has at least five opinions on. Such wandering eyes when his girlfriend, the equally bloodlusting Love (Victoria Pedretti), is so pregnant! For shame, Joe. Season 3 will also feature an ensemble of the finest LA stereotypes, including a wellness guru, "momfluencer," and tech venture capitalist.