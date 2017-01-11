Every Original Movie & TV Show Hitting Netflix in 2017

New year, new streaming obsessions. In 2017, Netflix will roll out a glut of fresh movies, TV series, comedy specials, live concert flicks, and documentaries for your viewing pleasure. As we did last year, we're compiling and updating a list of every original title officially scheduled on the service's calendar. Don't be surprised when you lose the following weekends to bingeing:
Available 1/6
One Day at a Time
A Cuban-American remake of Norman Lear's iconic family comedy, centering on a recently separated, former military mom. The 13-episode first season stars Justina Machado and Rita Moreno.
Available 1/13
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)
A tortuous true-crime series that reexamines the decades-old disappearance of Carole Packman.
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
Lemony Snicket's addicting (yet tragic) account of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny finally gets the small-screen treatment it deserves. In this version, Neil Patrick Harris stars as Count Olaf, the evil guardian who cares less about the Baudelaire orphans' well-being and more about their inheritance.
Available 1/20
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery's nostalgic, albeit updated, take on the 1980s mech warrior returns. N.B.: not Vehicle Force Voltron.
Available 2/3
Santa Clarita Diet (Season 1)
Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore topline this series, a bloody comedy about a SoCal couple working in real estate and trying not to implode.
Available 2/10
David Brent: Life on the Road
Remember Ricky Gervais' Michael Scott? The OG of awkwardness? The don of dad jokes? That man is now a traveling rock superstar -- kind of.
Abstract: The Art of Design
This docu-series, from EP Morgan Neville, takes viewers "inside the minds of the world's greatest designers."
Available 2/24
Ultimate Beastmaster (Season 1)
Sylvester Stallone's take on the competition game show is kind of like American Ninja Warrior -- just with six countries (Brazil, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the US) and twice as many hosts (including Terry Crews and Anderson Silva).
I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore
Melanie Lynskey gets robbed and hunts the thieves alongside her neighbor, Elijah Wood. Jason Gann unfortunately not included.
Available 3/10
Burning Sands
Gerard McMurray's forthcoming Sundance competitor follows a top fraternity pledge as he considers speaking out against his college's violent hazing rituals.
Available 3/17
Iron Fist (Season 1)
Danny Rand (Finn Jones, aka Loras from Game of Thrones) wants you to know 2017 won't be without appetizing Marvel fare.
Available 5/5
Sense8 (Season 2)
This absolutely mental saga picks up with the Sensates still on the run from the adorably terrifying Mr. Whispers.
Available TBD
The following titles are slated for 2017, but don't have concrete release dates:
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Taking after Josh Karp's book, this David Wain-helmed pic details the life, career, and death of National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney.
Bill Nye Saves the World (Season 1)
Bill's back on TV with a talk show, hopefully one episode of which is devoted to debating everyone's new favorite scientist, B.o.B.
Chef's Table (Season 3)
This helping of the delicious docu-series features New York's Ivan Orkin, L.A.'s Nancy Silverton, and four other chefs from Germany, Peru, Russia, and South Korea.
Dear White People (Season 1)
Justin Simien's send-up of post-racial America gets a TV adaptation, with Logan Browning and 10 30-minute episodes.
Lady Dynamite (Season 2)
Comedienne Maria Bamford continues to lose and find her shit in the next installment of her surreal, semi-autobiographical series.
Master of None (Season 2)
The second run of Aziz Ansari's New York dramedy should hopefully include updates on Dev's pasta-making adventures.
Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Season 1)
Joel Hodgson's tongue-in-cheek B-movie showcase will re-debut as a reboot -- that means new faces in tow.
Okja
Bong Joon-ho's action-laced follow-up to Snowpiercer, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, and Tilda Swinton.
Stranger Things (Season 2)
What happened to the secret Christmas Eggos? Will there ever be justice for Barb? Is Will Byers really a giant slugchild? Important questions the Duffer brothers must answer ASAP.
Stretch Armstrong (Season 1)
Like the toy, but now a kid's TV show -- one with 26 episodes and a trio of teens turned superheroes.
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later
Netflix's First Day of Camp sequel, which might look something like this.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.