The Craziest Netflix Petitions Currently Raging on the Internet

Change.org's mission is "to empower people everywhere to create the change they want to see." Any person from around the world can create a petition using the site, making demands for -- you guessed it -- change. Issues brought to the table range from peace initiatives to local government overhauls. Plus better Netflix. Change.org users really need their preferred streaming service to be pristine.

It may sound trite, but Netflix hears petitioners' cries. People have successfully pressured Netflix to cut ties to a link-referral service that fueled anti-gay hate groups. They rallied to make Daredevil available to blind viewers. They campaigned to prevent Murder, She Wrote from disappearing and won. The People changed Netflix -- so why wouldn't everyone give their pitch a try? Well, they do. Here are some of the wildest wants currently chugging along on Change.org: