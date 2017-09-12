Netflix Prices Just Went Up

There are plenty of days when you just wanna stay in and save a few bucks by watching a movie on Netflix. But now, that just got a little more expensive.
The company announced Thursday it's raising the price of its standard streaming service by $1 to $9.99 per month, starting on November 11th for new customers, according to a report by CNBC. Existing Netflix subscribers will get to keep their current rate for another year, or until October 2016. Ultimately, it'll cost you an extra $12 a year. Essentially, the cost of seeing a movie in an actual theater.
But, really, it's not like you're gonna cancel your parents' Netflix account over an extra buck every month. Then whose password would you use? Your dating life would basically be over.
The prices of Netflix's standard and premium plans will stay the same at $7.99 and $11.99, respectively, per the report.
Somewhere, Frank Underwood is hatching a plan to further murder your wallet.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, luckily, gets to use his boyfriend's account. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter