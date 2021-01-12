Entertainment Netflix Is Releasing a Major Movie Every Week in 2021 You'll be able to watch A LOT of blockbusters from home.

Even though most movie fans want nothing more than to be able to safely return to theaters where they can enjoy oversized tubs of popcorn and the collective viewing experience, Netflix seems to be doing whatever it can to make your at-home movie watching as appealing and blockbuster-stuffed as possible. The streaming service, which has nearly 200 million subscribers worldwide, announced that it plans to release high-profile movies every week in 2021, including both original productions and a handful of exciting acquisitions. It's an ambitious plan, but one its users can look forward to, considering many of these are major movies you probably would've loved to see in the theaters, or highly anticipated films that had been moved or pushed off the theatrical release calendar since the start of the pandemic.

Netflix shared the news by releasing a video featuring some of the stars and clips of its slate of upcoming projects you can expect to see this year. While the release dates for many of these movies have yet to be announced, at some point in 2021 you'll be able to watch Netflix originals, like the third and final installments of the To All the Boys… and Kissing Booth trilogies, and Adam McKay's latest A-list ensemble led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Don't Look Up, as well as acquisitions, including the adaption of the popular thriller novel The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams, and blockbuster heist movie Red Notice featuring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds. Directorial debuts from Lin Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry are also on the way, as is a highly anticipated Western, The Harder They Fall, featuring Idris Elba, Regina King, and others. While theaters and the entertainment industry scramble and debate the future of cinema as we know it, Netflix couldn't be in a better position. The streamer's plan is similar to HBO Max and Warner Bros.' deal, which will release buzz-worthy Warner Bros. titles on HBO Max at the same time as they're available in theaters, wherever theaters are open. But with 71 titles as part of Netflix's 2021 plan, as first reported by Variety, it's got the leg-up on quantity. Though, considering last year's massive output (134 Netflix original movies total, 63 of them in English) that ranges from the very bad to the very good, the quality of these upcoming films will almost certainly be all over the place. You can find out what major movies are coming to Netflix this year below, and see a preview of them in the clip above.

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

Back to the Outback

Bad Trip

Beauty

Beckett

Blonde

Blood Red Sky

Bombay Rose

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

A Castle For Christmas

Concrete Cowboy

The Dig (January 29)

Don't Look Up

Double Dad​​​​​​​

8 Rue de l'Humanité

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream

Finding 'Ohana (January 29)

Fuimos Canciones

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Harder They Fall

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Intrusion​​​​​​​

Kate

Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Last Mercenary

Loud House

Love Hard

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Moxie (March 3)

Munich

Night Teeth

Nightbooks

No One Gets Out Alive

O2

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

Red Notice

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

The Starling

Stowaway

The Swarm

Sweet Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

There's Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick…BOOM

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Untitled Graham King

A Week Awa

The White Tiger (January 22)

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Wish Dragon

The Woman in the Window

YES DAY

tick, tick…BOOM