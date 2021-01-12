Netflix Is Releasing a Major Movie Every Week in 2021
You'll be able to watch A LOT of blockbusters from home.
Even though most movie fans want nothing more than to be able to safely return to theaters where they can enjoy oversized tubs of popcorn and the collective viewing experience, Netflix seems to be doing whatever it can to make your at-home movie watching as appealing and blockbuster-stuffed as possible.
The streaming service, which has nearly 200 million subscribers worldwide, announced that it plans to release high-profile movies every week in 2021, including both original productions and a handful of exciting acquisitions. It's an ambitious plan, but one its users can look forward to, considering many of these are major movies you probably would've loved to see in the theaters, or highly anticipated films that had been moved or pushed off the theatrical release calendar since the start of the pandemic.
Netflix shared the news by releasing a video featuring some of the stars and clips of its slate of upcoming projects you can expect to see this year. While the release dates for many of these movies have yet to be announced, at some point in 2021 you'll be able to watch Netflix originals, like the third and final installments of the To All the Boys… and Kissing Booth trilogies, and Adam McKay's latest A-list ensemble led by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Don't Look Up, as well as acquisitions, including the adaption of the popular thriller novel The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams, and blockbuster heist movie Red Notice featuring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds. Directorial debuts from Lin Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry are also on the way, as is a highly anticipated Western, The Harder They Fall, featuring Idris Elba, Regina King, and others.
While theaters and the entertainment industry scramble and debate the future of cinema as we know it, Netflix couldn't be in a better position. The streamer's plan is similar to HBO Max and Warner Bros.' deal, which will release buzz-worthy Warner Bros. titles on HBO Max at the same time as they're available in theaters, wherever theaters are open. But with 71 titles as part of Netflix's 2021 plan, as first reported by Variety, it's got the leg-up on quantity. Though, considering last year's massive output (134 Netflix original movies total, 63 of them in English) that ranges from the very bad to the very good, the quality of these upcoming films will almost certainly be all over the place.
You can find out what major movies are coming to Netflix this year below, and see a preview of them in the clip above.
Afterlife of the Party
Army of the Dead
Awake
Back to the Outback
Bad Trip
Beauty
Beckett
Blonde
Blood Red Sky
Bombay Rose
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
A Castle For Christmas
Concrete Cowboy
The Dig (January 29)
Don't Look Up
Double Dad
8 Rue de l'Humanité
Escape from Spiderhead
Fear Street Trilogy
Fever Dream
Finding 'Ohana (January 29)
Fuimos Canciones
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Harder They Fall
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Intrusion
Kate
Kissing Booth 3
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Last Mercenary
Loud House
Love Hard
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Moxie (March 3)
Munich
Night Teeth
Nightbooks
No One Gets Out Alive
O2
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
The Power of the Dog
The Princess Switch 3
Red Notice
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
The Starling
Stowaway
The Swarm
Sweet Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
There's Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
Thunder Force
tick, tick…BOOM
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Untitled Alexandre Moratto Film
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
Untitled Graham King
A Week Awa
The White Tiger (January 22)
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Wish Dragon
The Woman in the Window
YES DAY
tick, tick…BOOM
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.