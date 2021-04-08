All of Sony's New Movies Will Hit Netflix Starting in 2022

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, as well titles involving some of Spidey's villainous buddies like Morbius, will soon be swinging on to Netflix. Sony Pictures announced a huge deal with the streaming service that guarantees that all of its upcoming releases will be able to stream on Netflix after their theatrical windows close starting in 2022.

Previously, only Sony Pictures Animation had this type of deal with Netflix, while the rest of their films would head to Starz, which is why Into the Spiderverse had a home on the platform. Soon, however, Netflix will be the landing spot for every new installment for all of the studio's franchises, including any future additions to the Jumanji and Bad Boys cinematic universes. Still, it's important to remember this won't start for many months.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the next Tom Holland Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will not be on Netflix after their theatrical run since they are scheduled for release later this year. However, should there be more sequels for either of those properties, plus the rest of Sony's releases, they'll eventually head to the home of Bridgerton and Stranger Things. (And, let's face it, it's hard to imagine there won't be more Spider-Man and Venom movies.) Though it isn't as shocking as WarnerMedia's late 2020 announcement that all of its movies would be available on HBO Max for a 30-day window at the same time they hit theaters, the Netflix-Sony partnership indicates that distribution companies are taking streaming more seriously, even willing to work alongside the streaming giants, and thinking beyond a traditional release pipeline.

Sony's 2022 slate also includes the video game adaptation Uncharted, the aforementioned Morbius, and the book-to-screen translation Where the Crawdads Sing.