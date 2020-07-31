Netflix Is Now Letting You Binge-Watch Even Faster

Want to blast through the new season of The Umbrella Academy? Or the two hours and 12 minutes it takes to watch The Kissing Booth 2? Well, good news, at least for some subscribers: Netflix is finally rolling out a feature that will allow viewers to slow down or speed up what they're streaming.

According The Verge, when the option rolls out tomorrow, it will only be available to viewers who are watching on Android mobile devices. The slower speeds are 0.5x and 0.75x, while the faster speeds are 1.25x and 1.5x. Those who are streaming online or via the app will have to wait a little longer for the feature while the company works on deploying the tech to those platforms.

When word of this feature first hit late last year, the news was met with pissed off comments from some directors, like Judd Apatow and Peyton Reed. A Netflix spokesperson told The Verge that they have been "mindful of the concerns of some creators," by making subscribers change that setting each time they choose something to watch. Which is to say that, if you want to speed-watch The Office for the thousandth time and then you switch to, say, Hollywood, you'll have the minor inconvenience of deciding once again on the viewing rate.

It's also important to note, as The Verge does, that even though some will take this as an opportunity to make Martin Scorsese mad and cut down the running time of The Irishman, this feature is actually incredibly useful for people with vision or hearing impairments, and it has been praised by organizations for both communities.