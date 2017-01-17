What Netflix Streaming Looked Like When It Launched 10 Years Ago

And the Netflix of today may not be the Netflix of tomorrow. In 2017, Netflix is set to spend $6 billion on original content. Brad Pitt and Will Smith will both star in original Netflix projects this year. A look at Netflix's release schedule finds a new series, new movie, or new acquisition each weekend. Virtual reality could be the next big technological leap -- the company already has it figured out, it's just waiting for you to catch up.

You did not watch The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift on that cold December night in 2006, but you did when it came and went from Netflix in 2011. You watched many more shows and movies and specials in the years to come. You spent as much time scrolling through the options. And today, you wait, praying Furious 7 appears on the platform. You didn't see it when it came out, you can't watch it on HBO GO because your parents changed their password, and you spent all your money on multiple showings of Inferno. Maybe rethink your life before Netflix's next big upgrade.