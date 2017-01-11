10 Simple Things That Would Make Netflix Way, Way Better

My List organization

Many of us share Netflix profiles with significant others and friends who have different priorities of what they want to watch and when. Separate "My List" queues within the same profile would help with this, especially when using Netflix with Apple TVs, where switching profiles is a multi-step, multi-screen process. And with the ability to rename those lists, we could also store picks for different genres or themes -- think a movie "playlist" for a family trip, or your bucket list of famous movies you've always wanted to watch.

Clear cataloguing of what's new and what's expiring

Much as we love to compile lists about what's coming and going from Netflix for you every month, it makes no sense that this information isn't integrated into Netflix's own interface. This way you'd never miss a movie, and would be up on the hottest new stuff to the service. Better yet, every title should have an easily accessible expiration date, à la HBO GO, so you know how much time you have left to catch it.