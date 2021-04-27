All the Netflix Original Movies Coming Out This Summer

Netflix made a huge promise back in January that it planned to release a major original movie every week in 2021. The streaming service has followed through on the plan thus far, and it just announced it's still committed to making good on that promise, at least through the summer months.

Today Netflix announced the original movies it will release this summer via a promotional video that highlights an eclectic mix of titles. It also tweeted out each title you can look forward to and their release dates. There's a little something for everybody, with action movies starring Jason Momoa and Liam Neeson, the long-awaited Amy Adams-fronted thriller The Woman in the Window, new horror movies, the final installment of the Kissing Booth trilogy, and more.

Of course, not every movie Netflix releases can be great—the plan is to release a movie a week, not necessarily a good movie—but there have been a handful of gems to hit the platform so far this year. You can check out the preview video above and get a rundown of what's on the way below.