Netflix's First 'Crown' Trailer Explores Queen Elizabeth's Epic Romance

By Published On 09/27/2016 By Published On 09/27/2016
Netflix/YouTube

In Netflix's first trailer for The Crown, viewers get a sneak peek at the hurdles, both personal and external, that a 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) will grapple with upon her accession to the throne. Highlights include her relationships with her husband (Matt Smith), Sir Winston Churchill (John Lithgow), and at least one super regal corgi.

Subtext looks like it will be very important in Season 1, which covers the first decade of the wary monarch's reign. While it may not fill the Downton Abbey-sized hole in your heart, the series does come from The Queen writer Peter Morgan, who earned an Oscar nomination for his dramatization of an aging Elizabeth II. As a spiritual prequel, The Crown leans hard into romance. You'll want to stock up on tea for the weekend binge.

All 10 one-hour episodes -- also featuring Victoria Hamilton, Jared Harris, Vanessa Kirby, and Dame Eileen Atkins -- hit the streaming service on November 4.

