Why Netflix's 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' Is a Major Moment for Animated Movies

There's a telling line of dialogue that comes toward the end of the wonderful new Netflix animated comedy The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Katie, the world-saver voiced by Abbi Jacobson, is away at college and her family video calls her. Her mother Linda (Maya Rudolph) assaults her with classic mom questions: "Are you eating enough? How's class? Are you and Jade official and will you be bringing her home with you for Thanksgiving?" And with that, the film about an off-kilter family battling evil robots from Sony Pictures Animation introduces the first lesbian protagonist in a major studio film.

"We wanted to make it unambiguous," director Michael Rianda, who also voices Katie's younger brother Aaron, tells Thrillist. "You have seen other movies where it's like wink-wink, nudge-nudge. It's not a huge part of the movie, but it is in the movie. That's who she is."

Rianda explained that he and his co-director Jeff Rowe, who both worked on the Disney series Gravity Falls, were striving to portray as realistic a family as possible, and when they decided they wanted Katie to be gay, they ran it by the LGBTQ+ members of their team, who were enthusiastic about the idea. "We did a lot of iterations to find the right balance," he says. "Ultimately, the story is about dealing with your family, and it's not about [her sexuality], but in talking with the crew, we were thinking that might be what's good about it. It's just like: Her hair is red, she likes girls, and whatever and it's normal. It's normal in real life, why isn't it normal in animation?"