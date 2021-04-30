'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' Is Netflix's Next Great Animated Movie

If Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse established Sony Pictures Animation as one of the most exciting studios making animated movies right now, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, now streaming exclusively on Netflix, solidifies that reputation. Like Spider-Verse, the movie is produced by The Lego Movie impresarios Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Like Spider-Verse, it's animated in an innovative hybrid of 2D and 3D styles that draws on outside influences, in this case, memes. Like Spider-Verse, it mashes up eye-popping and hilarious gags with an emotional story that will challenge your tear ducts. It's perhaps unfair to compare The Mitchells vs. the Machines this much to Spider-Verse, but I do so mainly to make it clear that it lives up to one of the best animated movies in recent history.

Directed and written by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe, both veterans of the early 2010s Disney Channel and XD series Gravity Falls, The Mitchells vs. the Machines takes its time introducing its central conflict of a robot apocalypse. First, we have to meet the Mitchells, who are far more important to the narrative than any evil AI. The action is narrated by Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), who has taken her misfit status and funneled it into a passion for filmmaking, creating a whole series of YouTube videos starring the family pug Monchi as a Dog Cop. (Monchi is "voiced" by celebrity animal Doug the Pug.) Her little brother, Aaron (Rianda), is a glorious weirdo obsessed with dinosaurs. Their mother, Linda (Maya Rudolph), is a teacher with a penchant for trying to make everything seem OK even when it's not, while their father, Rick (Danny McBride), has a can-do, fix-it spirit, but doesn't really understand Katie's passions and worries about her getting hurt by failure.

The emotional wall between Katie and her dad is what drives The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Both are stubbornly obsessed with their own worldview—for her, that involves movies; for him, it involves wrenches—but they're at an impasse in their relationship. They talk past each other, attempting to be sensitive, but just missing the mark. Rick isn't your stereotypical stern father, and Katie isn't your clichéd bratty teen, but they just can't get each other. Their closest cinematic parallels are Lady Bird and her mom in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird.

