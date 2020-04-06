A New Episode of 'Tiger King' Might Be Coming to Netflix

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens -- you might be in luck if you can't get enough of Netflix's latest bonkers true crime docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. It's possible that an additional new episode is on the prowl, and headed to Netflix as soon as this week.
According to Jeff Lowe, the current owner of G.W. Zoo and one of the stars of the series, "Netflix is adding one more episode." The news surfaced in a video of Lowe that Justin Turner of the LA Dodgers actually posted to Twitter. He said he received the clip from a mutual friend who got Lowe to film it after hearing the baseball star discuss the series on his podcast Holding Kourt.
Art of the Meal: Chloe Rose Makes Super Mario Bros Art With Hot Sauces
Of course, you'd have to trust Lowe's word for this to be true -- and the man did more or less take Joe Exotic's big cat zoo out from under him -- but if what he said is accurate, the episode should be arriving sometime this week. In the short clip that was posted on April 4, he said, "It'll be on next week. They're filming here tomorrow."
According to Variety, Netflix has yet to confirm or deny the claims, and that would be a quick turnaround for another installment, but it doesn't seem totally out of the realm of possibility that the streamer would drop another. Netflix is known to do post-show discussions with originals like Stranger Things, When They See Us, and recent reality hit Love Is Blind, and ever since the series about the eccentric big cat owner Joe Exotic and his rivalry with "animal sanctuary" owner Carole Baskin was released on March 20, it's amassed a dedicated following. Ripe with meme-able material, Tiger King has taken the internet by storm, based on how truly maddening the show gets and its cast of characters who are somehow wilder than their beloved felines.
What could an additional episode look like? Maybe it'd be a sort of "where are they now," or cover any new developments that have unfolded in either Joe Exotic's request for an appeal or the murder of Carole Baskin's ex-husband Don Lewis. Whatever the rumored new installment of Tiger King serves us, it's likely to be just as unpredictable as the rest of the series.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.