Netflix's Tony Robbins Documentary Wants to Change Your Life

A Tony Robbins seminar can cost anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000 to attend. That's a hefty sum of cash to fork over just to bathe in the healing light of the tall dude from Shallow Hal. Luckily, a Netflix subscription is much cheaper. On July 15th, the streaming giant will release Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru, a documentary that should deliver all the self-help insights, tearful testimonials, and arena rock-ready lights from one of the speaker's famous seminars. And all from your couch, where real change happens.

The first trailer for the film, which debuted at SXSW earlier this year, gives you a good taste of what to expect. There's a lot of yelling and inspirational music. A guy crowd-surfs at one point. Robbins appears to wear his boy-band headset mic for the whole movie, which is both unnerving and also makes me respect him more. The whole thing feels inspirational and stressful!