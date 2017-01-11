Netflix's Tony Robbins Documentary Wants to Change Your Life

A Tony Robbins seminar can cost anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000 to attend. That's a hefty sum of cash to fork over just to bathe in the healing light of the tall dude from Shallow Hal. Luckily, a Netflix subscription is much cheaper. On July 15th, the streaming giant will release Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru, a documentary that should deliver all the self-help insights, tearful testimonials, and arena rock-ready lights from one of the speaker's famous seminars. And all from your couch, where real change happens.
The first trailer for the film, which debuted at SXSW earlier this year, gives you a good taste of what to expect. There's a lot of yelling and inspirational music. A guy crowd-surfs at one point. Robbins appears to wear his boy-band headset mic for the whole movie, which is both unnerving and also makes me respect him more. The whole thing feels inspirational and stressful!
The movie is directed by Joe Berlinger, who co-directed the Paradise Lost films about the West Memphis Three, and, most importantly, helmed the essential Metallica rock-doc Some Kind of Monster. His movies tend to cast a keen critical eye on their subjects, but, judging from the trailer, this one looks pretty celebratory. As Berlinger told the New York Times, he was convinced to make the movie after attending one of Robbins' seminars as a skeptic and leaving as a convert.
Will you be similarly won over by the booming voice of Tony Robbins? At the very least, it'll probably act as a good psychological palate-cleanser after you finish bingeing the latest season of Orange Is the New Black. Let Tony heal you! He may not be your guru, but he can still be your couch companion.
