You Can Finally Turn Off Netflix's Irritating Autoplay Preview Feature

The reign of autoplay terror is over. After years of fielding impassioned complaints about their autoplay previews -- which forces you to watch an often choppy trailer for whatever random movie or TV show you happened to hover over while browsing -- Netflix announced today that you can now turn the feature off in settings. That's right: No more 6 Underground preview autoplaying when you stop mid-scroll to refill your drink or go to the bathroom. Rejoice!
Here's how you do it, according to Netflix: Just log onto Netflix from a web browser, click "Manage Profiles," pick the profile you'd like to update, and then, most importantly, uncheck "autoplay previews while browsing on all devices." That's it -- you will now be free.
If that's not enough, you can also uncheck the "autoplay next episode in a series on all devices" option. That means Netflix will never again serve up another episode of The Crown instead of letting you watch the credits roll in peace. Sounds pretty pleasant, right? Was this really so complicated?
This might sound like a minor issue, but the autoplay previews, which were rolled out in December of 2016, have been driving loyal Netflix users up the walls for a long time. Filmmakers like Rian Johnson and Edgar Wright have voiced their displeasure for the feature, while some subscribers even signed online petitions to voice their displeasure. Complaining: It works!
Now that Netflix has given us the power to switch off the feature, we can all get back to more important tasks, like demanding a third season of The OA. Clearly, they're paying attention.
