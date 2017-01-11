Netflix Reveals Which Shows People *Actually* Binge-Watched

Netflix generated the results by analyzing how quickly people finished more than 100 TV titles in roughly 190 countries between last October and May. As detailed above, users spend more time with irreverent comedies, along with political, superhero, crime, and historical dramas. There's more urgency, however, when tackling dramatic comedies, sci-fi series, action-adventures, horrors, and thrillers. BoJack Horseman was most "savored," for example, while The Fall was most "devoured."

The global study, announced by press release, found that users could down any season, on average, in five days. But those who devoured a show typically watched for more than two hours a day over a period of roughly four days, and those on the opposite side of the scale opted for fewer hours and more days. "As the 'Binge Scale' indicates, the viewing experience of a series can range from the emotional to the thought-provoking," Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of Original Content, said in a statement. "Netflix helps you to find a series to binge no matter your mood or occasion, and the freedom to watch that series at your own pace -- whether that’s to appreciate the drama of Bloodline or power through Orange Is the New Black."